Travis Barker Is Discharged from The Hospital and Spends Time with Kourtney Kardashian at The Beach.

Despite being hospitalized for life-threatening pancreatitis just a few days prior, Travis Barker appeared to be enjoying some beachside leisure on July 4. It was a family affair for the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who was joined by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and their two children, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 9.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, documented the family’s outing in an orange vintage truck

In a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, documented the family’s outing in an orange vintage truck with Travis in the driver’s seat and her children in the rear. In order to capture Travis’ foot on the accelerator, Kourtney clung to a Prada bucket hat she was wearing.

In addition to Barker and Kardashian posting images of the quiet beach oasis, the Poosh creator was also able to capture some video footage of the vacation spot. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner sent Travis and Khloe a huge arrangement of flowers just hours before they left for their short getaway, which he documented on Instagram. The card reads, “Dearest Travis,” and was sent by the happy couple. “Please speed your recovery. You have our adoration and respect.”

An insider tells ET that on June 28, photographs of Travis resting in a stretcher with Kourtney by his side were released “It worried Travis and Kourtney that Travis was sick and in excruciating agony in his abdomen. He was airlifted to the hospital after they dialed 911. According to experts, Travis has pancreatitis after they spoke with him and ran many tests.

To his fans’ relief, Travis released a statement on the health issue on July 2.

Instagram Story: “I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling terrific,” the actor stated. “In the aftermath of supper, however, I began to experience agonizing pain and have been in the hospital since. As a result of the endoscopy, a crucial pancreatic drainage tube was injured when removing a very little polyp in a highly sensitive location.

As a result, I developed a life-threatening case of pancreatitis that required immediate medical attention.” When Kourtney posted an Instagram Story about the “frightening and emotional” hospitalization of her husband, it was the same day that she spoke up about the experience on her own account.

This has been an “emotional and frightening week,” she wrote. “Everything revolves around our health, and yet we often overlook just how rapidly it can deteriorate. After a routine endoscopy, Travis was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, a condition that may have resulted in his death.

Afterward, Kourtney lashed out at the paparazzi for selling old images of her while Travis was in the hospital, making it appear like she was “out and about” while he was in pain.

“And to the paparazzi who sold photos of me ‘out and about while my husband was in the hospital battling for his life…these photos were actually shot weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore the sweat suit in the photos)…I didn’t forget about you,” she added.

“A new level of low, profiting off our nightmare.” Kourtney tacked on. The fact that I didn’t leave his side was savagely uncool, and I feel bad for you.

