Vanessa Hudgens Wore The Glazed Donut Nail Trend Approved by Hailey Bieber!

It’s time to view the next manicure trend inspired by model Hailey Bieber if you thought glazed donut skin was the most popular current beauty trend. You may have seen them on Justin Bieber, but now TikTokers and other celebrities are copying the style. Zola Ganzorigt, the nail artist who created Vanessa Hudgens’ nails, just uploaded a picture of the actress sporting the look.

To date, videos of Bieber’s pearlescent nail style, also known as Hailey Bieber nails, have amassed more than 29 million views on TikTok alone since Ganzorigt started the craze with his manicure at the 2022 Met Gala. By pairing her milky nails and pearl necklace, Hudgens has just become the latest celebrity to sport the icing-inspired manicure.

I guarantee you’ll be swooning over this manicure after seeing it on Instagram. It’s an absolute masterclass in the art of wearing everything in harmony.

Even while these shiny, sparkly nails look like they’d require a lot of tools and time to achieve, they’re actually quite simple. For those who wish to recreate Ganzorigt’s glazed doughnut nails at home, she has provided a step-by-step guide on social media. A UV nail light made specifically for home use is all you need to get salon-quality gel manicures at home. Almost any nail shape can do this look, although many TikTok users (including Hudgens and Bieber) appear to prefer a beautiful, rounded oval form.

The identical OPI materials that Ganzorigt used to giveHailey Bieber and Hudgens their sparkling nails are available for purchase in her explanatory video, so you can make your own at home. If you’re going to get a gel manicure, you should apply sunscreen to your hands first, just like Sydney Sweeney does. OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat should be applied to your nails before “curing” (aka drying) them for 30 seconds in the UV lamp. After that, cure your nails for 60 seconds with OPI GelColor Funny Bunny (a lovely, soft white hue). Ganzorigt instructs in the social media film that you should then apply one coat of OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat before curing your nails for another 60 seconds.

Use isopropyl alcohol to eliminate any remaining oils from the nail surface after drying your nails completely.

Is there anything more magical than this? After applying OPI Chrome Effects Powder in Tin Man Can on your nails, dust off any leftover powder that may have fallen onto the nail with an eyeshadow brush. Just one more coat of topcoat and a minute under the UV lamp will finish off your manicure. Make sure to show your nail artist a picture of Vanessa Hudgens or Bieber’s nails next time you visit the salon to get the same effect at home. You’ll be ready to walk the red carpet in no time, either way.

