What Apparently Happened, and Where They Stand, According Brittany Cartwright, Who Says She Feels Terrible for Missing Stassi Schroeder’s Italian Wedding!

A word on harmony. After skipping Stassi Schroeder’s Italian wedding, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her friendship with the former Vanderpump Rules star.

Cartwright, 33, stated on the “Scheananigans” podcast on Friday, July 1, that she still feels bad

“I was in such pain. Cartwright, 33, stated on the “Scheananigans” podcast on Friday, July 1, that she still feels bad about what happened between her and Schroeder, 34, earlier this year. Every day, I’m consumed with thoughts about it.

Two of Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor, were invited to her European wedding in May. Prior to Beau Clark’s September 2022 backyard wedding, Next Level Basic author Beau Clark had to cancel their Rome celebration due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To save money, Schroeder and Clark trimmed the guest list after they rescheduled their wedding in Rome. Cartwright and Taylor, both 42, were invited, but they were unable to attend due to a breach that has developed between them and the other couple.

There will be no mention of names, but I believe listeners will be able to identify… If you think you know who they are, you can assemble them on your own,” Schroeder stated on her and Clark’s “The Good The Bad and The Baby” podcast in May of what had happened. A pair that didn’t show up for our wedding: “There’s a couple who…,”

she planned to escape before the voyage became too difficult.

When it came time for Taylor’s wedding, Clark stated that Taylor had told a mutual acquaintance he wouldn’t be attending via text messages beginning more than a month prior. She said Friday that she was ignorant of the texts her husband was sending and that she planned to escape before the voyage became too difficult.

“I have never sent a text message to anyone. To be sure, I’ll make it crystal obvious that I would never harm them in this way. The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum told podcast host and buddy Scheana Shay, “I was intending on hitting 1,000 — 100 percent.” Because he’s in his brain, Jax started telling a lot of stories about flying with the baby, and you know how Jax is, he rage texts and everything else. “

Cartwright can see why Schroeder and Clark, who have a 17-month-old daughter, were disappointed that they ended up staying in the United States.

So why is everyone so angry? I guess it’s because people think we knew weeks in advance that we weren’t going to show up and waited until the last minute,” she said. “And they think we skipped the wedding in favor of the golf tournament. We went to the golf event because we missed the wedding. It was all in the name of good deeds. What should have been a small item grew into something far larger.”

When asked how she felt about how her relationship with Schroeder had grown so strained as a result of the drama, Cartwright said it “hurts.” In the end, “I know we were in the wrong,” I said. ” As she admitted, “I know for sure,” she said, citing her efforts to make atonement.

