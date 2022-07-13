Who Wants to be a Millionaire’s Kevin Bacon to Host New Game Show?

Anyone Can Be a Millionaire: A Game Show Lucky 13 is the brainchild of Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, with Kevin Bacon on board as executive producer and host.

As described by Variety, the 60-minute high stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format of Lucky 13 is similar to Millionaire in its ease of use and was created for primetime or on-demand distribution in prime. Director-producers Woolfe and Rosencrantz, well known for their work on the international hit Millionaire (which they also commissioned), will oversee the show’s production under their unscripted label Studio 1.

But Studio 1 is now in talks with broadcast networks in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, Australia, and Asia about a possible broadcast home for the series.

In several English-speaking countries, bacon is expected to take the lead in hosting. Actor Kevin Bacon is best recognized for his roles in classic films such as Footloose, Apollo 13, and A Few Good Men. It is expected that he would present a one-hour CBS program titled Play On: Celebrating Music’s Power to Make Change in the year 2020. He’s also been in Fox’s The Following and Amazon’s I Love Dick, among other projects. They/Them and The Toxic Avenger are the next two films in which he’ll be starring.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kevin on the creation of Lucky 13, a suspenseful and dramatic quiz show,” Woolfe remarked (via Variety). The fact that it’s been 24 years since we began Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is hard to believe.” Now is the perfect time for the quiz to bask in its deserved renaissance. While he didn’t want to compare the two forms, “Lucky 13 has an enticing simplicity and magnetic tension that I hope will keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats,” he said. Lucky 13 will soon be available in more than 100 countries, because of its adaptability across different markets and languages.

Then Bacon said, “I played the game and I was hooked. How much you think you know is just as important as what you actually know. What a ton of fun that is!

