Why Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ wedding was more special than you’d expect!

In a surprising announcement over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shammas married the knot in a private ceremony.

However, they had more to celebrate than simply their wedding day, as Lindsay’s birthday fell on the same day. On July 2, the day they announced their engagement, the actress celebrated her 36th birthday, which was also the day of her wedding.

When Lindsay posted a selfie on her social media accounts, they revealed that they were married in a low-key way.

‘I’m the luckiest lady in the world,’ she wrote. The fact that you are my spouse still astounds me. You found me and knew exactly what I was looking for in a partner. Everything in my life revolves around you. This is how a woman should feel on a daily basis.” According to Lindsay’s staff, Bader and her marriage were verified Today by her team as well. Lindsay lohan’s birthday was the day she made public her marriage to Bader.

Fans and friends congratulated the Parent Trap actress immediately, sending birthday greetings and heart emoticons in droves.

“Lindsay, I love you!!!” Daniel Franzese, Christine Quinn’s former co-star on the show, remarked, “I love how happy and healthy you look. “God bless you both.”

After a two-year relationship, the actress got down on one knee and proposed to Bader in November of last year. “My soulmate. This is my existence. My immediate and extended family. Yours truly, @bader.shammas, “A ring emoji was attached to her message.

When she and her now-husband were celebrating special occasions like Valentine’s Day, she referred to him as “My lifelong Valentine.”

It was announced in November that the two had become engaged.

Lindsay accompanied the description with a succession of memories of the two of them. Michael Lohan, Lindsay’s father, also published a statement following the announcement. What Lindsay has said so far has made me pleased for her and proud of everything she is achieving in life, so all I can say is that I’m happy for her and Bader “He revealed this to HollywoodLife.

