Yeardley Smith, Who Portrays Lisa Simpson on “The Simpsons,” Weds a Detective Who Was Once Her Security!

Yeardley Smith got married, in part thanks to The Simpsons. The actress, who has played Lisa Simpson’s voice for many years, wed Dan Grice on June 11, according to a statement sent to ET.

They Got Married at Their Los Angeles Home, According to The Hollywood Reporter

Eight years after they initially connected during the installation of a mural commemorating The Lisa Simpsons’ 25th anniversary in Springfield, Oregon, they got married at their Los Angeles home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She just so happened to have detective Grice working as her protection that day. “I get a chuckle feeling when I think about it because something bigger than us was saying, ‘no, no, listen, you two are going to meet and it’s going to work out,’ even though neither Dan nor I wanted to attend this event.

You simply need to have trust,” Yeardley Smith told the publication. We’ve all seen it in movies, and you can’t help but think: wouldn’t it be wonderful if life were like that? It is occasionally.

They became engaged in 2018 and were ultimately able to wed in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic

They became engaged in 2018 and were ultimately able to wed in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding from 2021 to 2022. “It was fantastic. It was my favorite wedding so far, Smith, who has already been married twice, chuckled to THR.

“I attended this one the most. After all this time and two divorces, I will be 58 in July, and there is something to be said for possessing a little bit of wisdom. Nobody can accuse us of entering it too quickly. It appeared quite natural and was very gorgeous.

