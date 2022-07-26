Cannabis Under Microscope: You Might Be Astounded by These Incredibly Close-Up Pictures!

Cannabis, also referred to as marijuana, is a genus of plants that includes several distinct species. Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis are the three species most frequently used for their psychotropic qualities.

These three species vary from one another in terms of their levels of cannabinoids, their psychotropic effects, and their history of cultivation, yet they all share trichomes. Given that the name “trichomes” derives from the Greek word for hair, it makes sense that trichomes resemble microscopic plant strands. Trichomes have a wide range of functions depending on the plant, but in all Cannabis species, they accumulate cannabinoids such as CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), as well as other substances.

Cannabis plants are dioecious, and the majority of trichomes are found in female plants. Because of their ability to modify physiology, female Cannabis flowers are frequently picked and utilized. Cannabis that has been dried is sticky and odorous due to trichomes. They provide some defense for Cannabis plants before harvesting against small herbivores that are scared off by the potent flavor. Cannabis trichomes mature and change color from translucent to amber (as depicted in the image), which allows producers to use them as a cue for when to harvest their plants.

Trichomes can help other plants trap water from the air, prevent frost from damaging their leaves, and even catch insects for food. Trichomes are the scale-like leaves that cover pineapples and the prickles on plants like stinging nettle that release irritants.