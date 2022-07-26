You are Here
Cannabis Under Microscope: You Might Be Astounded by These Incredibly Close-Up Pictures!
Cannabis

Cannabis Under Microscope: You Might Be Astounded by These Incredibly Close-Up Pictures!

2 min read

Cannabis, also referred to as marijuana, is a genus of plants that includes several distinct species. Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis are the three species most frequently used for their psychotropic qualities.

These three species vary from one another in terms of their levels of cannabinoids

These three species vary from one another in terms of their levels of cannabinoids, their psychotropic effects, and their history of cultivation, yet they all share trichomes. Given that the name “trichomes” derives from the Greek word for hair, it makes sense that trichomes resemble microscopic plant strands. Trichomes have a wide range of functions depending on the plant, but in all Cannabis species, they accumulate cannabinoids such as CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), as well as other substances.

Cannabis Under Microscope

Check More: Sativa vs. Indica: What to Expect Across Cannabis Types and Strains Effects And Legality!

Cannabis plants are dioecious, and the majority of trichomes are found in female plants

Cannabis plants are dioecious, and the majority of trichomes are found in female plants. Because of their ability to modify physiology, female Cannabis flowers are frequently picked and utilized. Cannabis that has been dried is sticky and odorous due to trichomes. They provide some defense for Cannabis plants before harvesting against small herbivores that are scared off by the potent flavor. Cannabis trichomes mature and change color from translucent to amber (as depicted in the image), which allows producers to use them as a cue for when to harvest their plants.

Cannabis Under Microscope

Check More: What to Expect from Marijuana Withdrawal? How Long Do the Effects of Marijuana Withdrawal Last?

Trichomes can help other plants trap water from the air, prevent frost from damaging their leaves, and even catch insects for food. Trichomes are the scale-like leaves that cover pineapples and the prickles on plants like stinging nettle that release irritants.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

PS5 hacks that make your console MUCH better
Life Hacks

Ps5 Hacks that Make Your Console Much Better: The Entire Ps5 Information You Require!

6 min read
Gun trigger made of gum
Life Hacks

Gaming Life Hacks: You’ll Never Play Video Games the Same Again After Experiencing That!

4 min read
8 Ways to Manage Tangled Wires and Cords
Life Hacks

8 Ways to Manage Tangled Wires and Cords: How To Manage All This?

5 min read
jill martin engaged
Celebrity

Jill Martin Engaged: We’re Engaged Again So How Is This Occasion Different?

5 min read