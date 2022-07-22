What to Expect from Marijuana Withdrawal? How Long Do the Effects of Marijuana Withdrawal Last?

The most often used illegal substance is cannabis (marijuana). Marijuana has long been viewed as a mild substance that is not subject to the standard addiction worries. Recent studies have, however, demonstrated that strong marijuana users who stop using it can experience withdrawal symptoms. As a result, the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders includes the diagnostic criteria for cannabis withdrawal (DSM-5).

Overview

If you’ve been using marijuana frequently for at least a few months—whether as part of a regular routine, during binges, or if you’ve developed an addiction—you might go through weed withdrawal if you suddenly stop—but only if you haven’t used marijuana in a while.

95.5 percent of adult marijuana smokers who tried to quit had at least one withdrawal symptom, and 43.1% reported more than one symptom, according to a Duke University research of 496 marijuana smokers. The amount and frequency of smoking prior to trying to quit were substantially correlated with the number of symptoms the participants experienced. The most severe symptoms were seen by daily smokers, but even occasional users of marijuana suffered mild withdrawal symptoms occasionally.

Warnings & Symptoms

The biggest risk posed by marijuana withdrawal symptoms is that they could lead to relapse in someone who needs or really wants to stop using marijuana.

You can experience increased agitation and apprehension, difficulty sleeping or eating, and you might even experience headaches or stomachaches. Some equate it to the sensation you have when you try to give up caffeine. The effects of cannabis withdrawal can vary greatly from person to person, and the intensity is influenced by a wide range of variables, including the user’s overall health and frequency of usage. But after ceasing heavy use, there are some typical withdrawal symptoms that typically appear 24 to 72 hours later.

Causes

There is a chance that marijuana withdrawal symptoms won’t be as bad as those from other drugs. Alcohol, cocaine, heroin, and opioid withdrawal symptoms can be deadly. Even so, a lot of marijuana users who stop taking it do endure physical and mental side effects. The reason behind this is that your body must adapt to not having a consistent supply of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Marijuana’s main psychotropic component is THC.

Your brain becomes tolerant to marijuana when you regularly use it. Your brain becomes more and more dependent on this THC supply as you smoke more. Your brain needs time to get used to not having it after you quit. You may encounter unpleasant sensations as your body adjusts to this new norm. These are withdrawal symptoms. Sometimes these symptoms can be so uncomfortable that people decide to start smoking again to obtain a break.

Management and prevention

If you’re prepared to quit, discuss your alternatives with a medical professional or a specialist in substance misuse. It’s possible that you won’t require any special guidance, but it’s always a good idea to ask someone for advice. At the very least, this person can serve as a motivator and a source of responsibility.

If you smoked frequently and regularly, cutting back on your use gradually may help you transition to a life without marijuana. If you just infrequently smoked, you might be able to completely stop smoking without any step-down.

These self-help strategies can help you through the first 24 to 72 hours of withdrawal when you’re ready to stop using tobacco.

Hydrate yourself. Drink a lot of water and stay away from soda and other sweetened, caffeinated drinks.

Consume nutritious foods. Give your body enough fresh fruit, veggies, and lean protein to fuel it. Avoid eating junk food because it can make you feel lethargic and angry.

daily physical activity Include 30 minutes of exercise in your daily schedule. As you sweat, this naturally elevates your mood and can aid in toxin removal.

Obtain aid. Surround yourself with loved ones who can support you during any withdrawal symptoms, such as friends and family.