Christina Haack Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning After Years of Home Renovations

not in time. After realizing that something was having a detrimental impact on her body, Christina Hall (n e Haack) offered followers an update on her health.

The Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared on social media on December 22 that while undergoing testing at WAM, a center for alternative wellness and medicine in Newport Beach, California, she had uncovered energetic imbalances that seemed to be brought on by her work in moldy homes.

According to my scan, I have lead and mercury toxicity,” Hall stated on her Instagram Story. Probably from all the disgusting homes I’ve been in (all the bad flips).

The Californian pointed out that WAM’s Quantum Biofeedback device, which uses the body’s electric reactivity patterns to detect problems, also discovered small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

Christina on the Coast star indicated that before attempting an alternative method of cleansing, she would first detox everything using herbs and IVs. Then, she continued, “we’ll see how I feel before tackling implants.”

The WAM test was conducted shortly after Hall revealed via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 17, that she has been feeling really weary lately.

I’ve had some strange health issues for years, and now I’m thinking it might be tied to my breast implant, she wrote. Are any more people out there with knowledge of this subject? I want to know how the women all feel about this.

Her recent illnesses were described in detail by TheWellness Remodelauthor, who claimed that she was dealing with inflammation, autoimmune problems (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI problems, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes, and adrenal fatigue.

Hall claimed that she has already undone some of her previous cosmetic treatments on her health journey. Christina in the Country host stated, “I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was also causing an inflammatory reaction.” Just focus on detoxing right now, and have a cheerful attitude.

The interior designer, who has a son, Hudson, 3, and a daughter, Taylor, 12, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as a son, Brayden, 7, has openly discussed her health issues over the years.

The HGTV star spoke on Instagram about her severe stomach pain, which has bothered her since 2016, in October 2021.

“It has been brushed off as stress, and physicians have tried to put me on all the pills/meds, but happily I recognized concealing it wasn’t the answer,” she wrote. It looked to get better because I was really focused on improving my nutrition because I wanted to solve the issue, but last year it was triggered once more, and the stomach discomfort reappeared.

She continued, “I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to promote how essential it is to trust your own health instincts and not disregard things going on in your body.” The reality star is married to Joshua Hall.