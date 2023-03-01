Tumor, Migraines, and Other Health Issues Have Caused Concern for Khloe Kardashian Over the Years.

confronting her health issues head-on. Khlo Kardashian has been open about the specific fears she has faced throughout the years.

The Kardashians star announced that she had a remarkably unusual tumor removed from her face in October 2022.

Several of you have asked me why I’ve been wearing a bandage on my face for the past few weeks after reading stories about the constantly changing bandage that covers my face. I opted to get it biopsied 7 months after recognizing a small bump on my face that I initially thought was a pimple was not moving, the co-founder of Good American revealed at the time via her Instagram Stories.

Doctors informed Kardashian, who was 38 at the time, that what they were both observing was quite unusual for someone her age.

After a few days, I was informed that I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face, she told her followers, adding that even though the surgeon was able to remove the entire tumor, she had to leave the bandage on to protect her face.

You’ll still be able to see my bandages and, once I’m cleared, you’ll likely notice a scar (as well as an indentation in my cheek from the tumor removal), but in the meanwhile, I hope you enjoy how fabulous-looking I’ve made these face bandages seem, she added.

Over the years, Kardashian has experienced numerous health issues, including an asthma illness in 2015. Better Looking Is TheStrong In November of that year while caring for her ex-husband Lamar Odom, who had experienced a near-fatal overdose a month earlier, the Naked Author revealed the frightening prognosis.

Staph infection is a serious business. She tweeted at the time that her condition was made worse by stress, which is not a good combination. I’m getting excellent medical attention and a lot of affection.

The Cocktails With Khloalum has achieved immense success in her career as an A-list reality star and fashion designer, but her daily existence has been impacted by her recurrent migraines.

I wish more people were aware of how crippling migraines can be. When I have a horrible headache and someone tells me to push through, I become really irritated. if they only knew! It’s a painful, unexplainable feeling. She tweeted in August 2021, “I can’t believe I left home without my migraine meds.

She tried to explain that she had to postpone a meeting because of my headache, but no one seemed to get it. Everyone sort of rolled their eyes when I apologized and explained why I couldn’t make it earlier.