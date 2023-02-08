1st Photo! DWTS’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal Son’s Face, Name.

aspiring dancer The adorable name that Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy have decided on for their first child has been revealed.

Rome Tuesday, February 7, Johnson, 28, shared the first image of her son’s face along with a caption written by Valentin Chmerkovskiy. I can’t believe I’ve been absolutely smitten with you for 4 weeks. I’m grateful that you’ve cracked my heart open and made me understand what true love is. Your parents adore you very much!

The new mother captioned the picture of Rome wearing a matching top and pair of pants with these words: “The left dimple melts me every time.”

On January 10, an alum gave birth to a baby boy.

Our world has fundamentally transformed. One day later, on January 11, Johnson shared a photo of the new parents holding their son’s small finger through Instagram.

Their fellow Dancing With the Stars castmates swarmed social media when they shared the happy news of their newborn’s arrival.

Pregnant Lindsay Arnold, who is presently expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, remarked through Instagram Story at the time that receiving that call yesterday was the best early birthday present. I’m overjoyed for this lovely family. Congrats to Valentine and Jenna Johnson.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, also joined in by sending a series of red heart emojis.

After prior infertility issues, the Utah native and Val, who were married in 2019, revealed that they were expecting their first child in July 2022.

The astonishment, disbelief, and pure delight I felt at this time is a memory I will never forget because we had actually stopped trying to conceive for approximately 6 months to mentally and emotionally give ourselves a breather. Johnson shared a video from the first seconds he spotted the positive pregnancy test in a post on Instagram that July.

It was difficult at times to maintain optimism after two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests; I began to wonder if I would ever have this chance.

The married dancers had documented their journey along the road, with Johnson even foreseeing the kinds of parents they would become before they subsequently announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a son.

I already know that there will be a good cop and a bad officer, with me playing the bad cop. She privately spoke with Us Weekly in September 2022 and said, “I know [Val’s] going to succumb to everything and be such a little sucker.

” She also said she wasn’t scared about giving birth. Val will be heavily involved. He desires to dress him. They’re going to be dressed alike.