Chicago Celebrates Its Birthday with A Hello Kitty Party Hosted by Kim Kardashian.

It’s time to rejoice! Chicago, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, celebrated her birthday with an amazing Hello Kitty-themed party.

my twin Cheers to five years! I can’t believe you’re already five! The 42-year-old creator of Skims posted through Instagram on January 13th. It gives me the greatest joy in the world to be your mother. You are the cutest, nicest, funniest, and most self-reliant girl in the entire world, and I adore you so much!

Def your twin, Khlo Kardashian said, and Food god (born Jonathan Cheban), who also wished Chi a happy birthday, added.

The Sweetest!

A tribute was also delivered by Grandma Kris Jenner on Sunday before the celebration began. The grandmother wished her adorable granddaughter Chi Chi a happy birthday via Instagram Story. You are our little doll who makes every space bright! You are very kind, kind, loving, artistic, creative, generous, and humorous, and you offer the nicest hugs!

You bring sunshine and smiles every day! As a daughter, grandchild, sister, cousin, niece, and friend, you are the most incredible person! And I’m so grateful that God made me your grandmother! You have no idea how much I cherish you. Regards, xoxo.

It was then time to have a party. Chicago celebrated her fifth birthday with Hello Kitty-themed decorations and pink braids on her hair. Pink balloon trees and balloons of the well-known cartoon character welcomed guests, and there was plenty of food.

Waffle pops made a tasty snack, while the milkshake bar produced Instagram-worthy drinks. Children also enjoyed pink-filled crustless grilled cheese sandwiches, and adults could indulge in ramen as a homage to Hello Kitty’s Japanese heritage.

There were numerous things for Chicago and her companions to do. White plush kittens were ready to have their white shirts adorned on one table, and two slides led into a large ball pit for amusement. Slime-making stations and a painting table for ceramic Hello Kitty piggy banks were both there.

As the birthday girl blew out her candles, Khloe tweeted a video of the birthday girl being serenaded. Kris, 67, and his siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, were present.

It’s unclear if father Kanye West went. In 2014, the 45-year-old rapper wed the creator of SKKN By Kim. The couple’s separation was officially formalized in December 2022 after Kim filed for divorce in 2021 and they were both pronounced single in March 2022.

The Power performer is the subject of engagement rumors. On Monday, January 9, he was seen having dinner with Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Days after being photographed holding hands, TMZ reported that the couple had a private ceremony to commemorate their love. The Atlanta native was spotted wearing a wedding band on January 8 in Los Angeles, but it doesn’t seem like the couple has applied for a marriage license.