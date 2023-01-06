Rainbow Baby! After Experiencing a Miscarriage, Jessie J Announces that She Is Pregnant.

Little miracle! Jessie Ji, who experienced a miscarriage in 2021, is currently expecting her first child.

The 34-year-old singer posted a video of her ultrasound and a positive pregnancy test to Instagram on Friday, January 6, along with the caption, “I am so excited and nervous to finally share this.”

The Domino singer’s announcement featured many photos of her growing baby bulge. She stood naked for a photo to display her expanding tummy. She was seen rubbing her stomach in a different picture as she was making music in the studio.

Please be kind to me. In the Instagram carousel’s caption, which was set to Jessie J‘s song Sunflower, she wrote something. Honestly, your girl just wants to sob in public while wearing a catsuit and eating a chocolate-covered pickle, she continued.

After announcing she had experienced a loss more than a year prior, the British musician revealed she was pregnant.

Jessie J, who has been open about her journey to become a single parent, captioned an Instagram image from November 2021, “Seriously though how am I going to get through my show in L.A. tomorrow night without informing the whole audience I am pregnant.

” I was dreading the idea of making it through the performance without crying by yesterday afternoon. I had my third scan after learning there was no longer a heartbeat.

The Price Tag singer elaborated on her plans to give birth alone in a subsequent post.

I chose to start a family on my own. Because life is short and that’s all I’ve ever desired, she wrote at the time. Being pregnant was a miracle in and of itself, and it was a memorable experience that I will likely repeat. I’m still in disbelief; the sadness is too much. But I am confident that I can handle this and that I am strong.

During a May 2022 visit on the podcast The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett, the Bang Bang singer further elaborated on the heartbreaks she experienced following the miscarriage.

The Grammy nominee remembered, “I remember just walking home and not comprehending it.” I shared it on social media since I had no one to pounce on. I needed someone to just collapse on because I didn’t have somebody like that. I desired that, so.

Jessie J admitted that she had never experienced such loneliness as she did in that time of loss.

It was the most heartbreaking thing, but at the same time, she said, “I realized that it happened because I wasn’t intended to do it alone.