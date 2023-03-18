Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Other A-Listers Discuss Having Vasectomy Procedures.

all set Celebrities like Brie Bella, Mike Caussin, and others have talked about why they chose to have their tubes tied or get vasectomies.

The fallopian tubes of The Complete Bellasstar were removed in October 2020, two months after the birth of her and Daniel Bryansson Buddy. During an episode of the Total Bellas Podcast, the former professional wrestler informed Nikki Bella that this mother was done having children. On one side, I’m still a little puffy. My right side is kind of where they tie it up, so I believe the swelling took a little longer there.

The Mother of Birdie, Brie Also Mentioned that She Was Feeling Better.

In April 2019, Caussin, a former NFL player, underwent a vasectomy. The sportsman, who was at the time carrying an ice pack to his groin, said that he was truly struggling on his wife Jana Kramers’s Instagram Story.

The One Tree Hill alum jokingly said I think the craziest thing about all of this is that he got my medicine, my heavy medicine, from my C-section when I had a kid cut out of me, and he gets a small cut-off of his balls.

The actress admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that she regretted her husband’s decision two months after Caussin’s treatment.

The vocalist of Beautiful Lies stated in June 2019 that since [our kid] Jace has begun to sit up, this will be the final crib in the home. In six months, he will turn one. I know. It makes me sad to think that we won’t ever have children again. We still have time. We could expand our family. Maybe when I m 40, I d stop.

Caussin chimed in at the time: When would it end? For the third, you could make the same argument. They’re already sitting up, I suppose. We might be able to have one more. I don’t intend to have children till I’m 70. Come on, don’t you want to be able to travel and enjoy life to the fullest in the end? I eagerly anticipate those times.

Continue reading to hear from other celebrities discussing their operations, including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2.