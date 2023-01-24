One with Three of A Kind! Baby Royce, Ramona Agruma, and Rebel Wilson Date at Valentino.

The youngest Bella Barden! The Pitch Perfect star, Rebel Wilson, welcomed her first kid, a daughter named Royce Lillian, in November 2022, and she couldn’t be happier.

In addition to a picture of her infant daughter curled up on a white fur blanket, the actress said on Instagram at the time, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.” She’s a beautiful miracle, and I can’t even express how much I love her!

This has been years in the making, and I will always be grateful to everyone who has contributed. In particular, I wanted to thank my beautiful surrogate who carried and gave birth to her with such elegance and care. I appreciate you assisting me in starting my own family; it’s a wonderful gift. The BEST present!

I’m prepared to shower tiny Roycie with all the love possible, she continued. I’m soon realising how much respect I have for all the mothers out there! I’m honored to belong to your club.

Wilson Has Had to Work Really Hard as A New Father, But Rebel Is Ecstatic to Be a Mother!

According to a source speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in November 2022, happiness overcomes all of the challenging aspects.

The Senior Year Star recognized that being a parent has completely altered her life.

I don’t have my most glamorous appearance. Later that month, Wilson gushed over her partner on her Instagram Story, saying, “I’ve been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the kid, and I’m just so blessed I have fantastic help in my excellent partner Ramona [Agruma]. In June, the pair made their romance public.

Agra Has Also Described how Having Royce in Her Life Has Altered It.

A few weeks after the baby is born, the apparel designer said on The Morning Show, “You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself.” I used to think that I should have a massage, but now all I want to do is be with her. * You can’t predict how it will be until you really go through it. It has positively changed my life.

As Wilson adjusts to her new role as a mother, she has shared several moments with her daughter on Instagram, including a few pictures from the couple’s first outing with Agruma in mid-November 2022, in which they proudly posed with the infant while beaming lovingly at her.