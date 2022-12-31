Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Family Moments With 2 Sons

Such love! Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane are savoring every second they have with their kids Dutton and Baker.

Dutton Walker Lane, the first child born to The Bachelor alum, was born on June 8, 2021, she announced through Instagram. All nine pounds of you are too much for your dad and me to handle. Resuming baby cuddling and continually thanking Jesus for this tiny miracle, please!

In a post of his own, Lane displayed the infant child for the first time. Words cannot express the love I have for this tiny man in my heart. The Instagram video’s caption was written by a resident of North Carolina.

I appreciate all the prayers. I’ll never be able to fathom how @laurenlan gave birth to a 9-pound infant! A warm welcome to the world, DUTTON WALKER LANE.

Four months after the songwriter’s proposal, the country singer and the former flight attendant were married in Nashville in October 2019. Prior to their engagement, Bushnell Lane and Ben Higgins met and fell in love on season 20 of The Bachelor. Their engagement lasted from 2016 to 2017.

In December 2020, Bushnell Lane and the vocalist of Big, Big Plans announced they were expecting a child, and Higgins expressed his congrats online. The native of Indiana reacted positively to his ex-social fiancé’s media announcement.

Having a growing family was a dream for the Oregon native at the time, who wrote, “Holding your dad’s hand, watching you bounce about in my tummy.” watching the beat of your tiny heart. My new fave audio track. A wonder. fresh life. our adorable child God bless you, Jesus! You alone deserve all the honor.

The Bachelor Nation actress revealed on social media in June 2022 that she and Lane were growing their family. Coming in October 2022, she wrote, is a party of 4. Dutty, I can’t wait to see you in your big brother role!

The I Don’t Know About You singer gushed exclusively to Us Weekly two months later about the joy of becoming a father to two young children.

In August 2022, Lane remarked, “It’s strange [because baby No. 2 is due on our third wedding anniversary]. No matter the day, as long as the baby is healthy, we will be content. Just please don’t do it on Halloween. If I want to celebrate Halloween, I’m not sure.

Just a few weeks before All Hollow’s Eve in October 2022, the designer gave birth to her baby Baker as anticipated.

It was incredibly frantic, impromptu, and frightening, but from the moment he entered this world, he was only ever calm and perfect. Bushnell Lane revealed on Instagram that her child was born on October 16 nine days early. Welcome to the family, Baker! We love you!