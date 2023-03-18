Birdie Johnson, the Daughter of Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson, Cutest Photos: Newborn Album.

Little Birdie! After her birth in March 2019, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson flaunted their youngest baby.

The singer announced the arrival of their gorgeous baby, Birdie Mae Johnson, with the message “We are so pleased and proud to announce the birth of our daughter,” on her Instagram post. 10 pounds, 13 ounces on 3.19.19.

The Texas native gave birth six months after announcing her third pregnancy. She already has a son named Ace and a daughter named Maxwell with a former professional football player. Her children assisted with the gender reveal on social media.

The fashion designer captioned a September 2018 Instagram picture with Maxwell and Ace ogling thousands of pink balloons, “This tiny baby girl will make us a family of five. We are overjoyed to share this priceless gift of life.

When Simpson became pregnant, the couple was shocked but ecstatic, a source at the time told Us exclusively.

According to a second person, Jessica and Eric are ecstatic. They are overjoyed and incredibly excited. Because Ace and Maxwell are old enough to comprehend what is happening, it is enjoyable. They are very adorable as they wait for their younger sister.

Simpson has been chronicling Birdie’s early years ever since she revealed adorable photos of the elder siblings visiting the child in the hospital.

After Birdie s birth, Johnson was a super dad, a third source told us exclusively at the time, adding, [The kids are] also very helpful and sweet with the baby. Both of them are quite curious and enjoy getting engaged.

The athlete is the disciplinarian when it comes to their trio, Simpson exclusively revealed to the US in May 2018. If my daughter requests a dog, she will get one, but Eric will find a means to prevent the dog from entering the house.

On the occasion of their sixth wedding anniversary, the fashion designer praised her spouse via Instagram two years later.

Simpson exclaimed, “I love you, Eric Johnson, my husband,” in July 2020. Today, six years ago, I got married to the love of my life. The collision of stars in God’s creation is a symbol of our union. Together, we bring dreams to life, cultivate desire, and create space. It has always been and will always be predetermined. And everyone who knows me knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift.

See the Open Book author’s photographs of her youngest kid as she grew older, from playing in the snow to posing for pictures with the whole family.