Bump Buddies! See Kaley Cuoco’s Pregnancy Pics Before Welcoming 1st Child.

Soon to be! Kaley Cuoco has provided fans with updates on her pregnancy since revealing that she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting a child.

I’m so happy for you, Tommy Pelphrey, and privileged to have a baby girl due in 2023! In her October 2022 Instagram announcement, the Big Bang Theory alum gushed and posted numerous images of herself having fun with actor Ozarka.

The pair, who made their relationship public in May 2022, revealed they were expecting a daughter by cutting open a cake. At the moment, Pelphrey posted a photo to Instagram with the message, And then it was even MORE BETTER. @kaleycuoco, I adore you more than ever.

The pair carried mugs that read Mama Bear and Papa Bear in one adorable picture. Another image showed Cuoco and Pelphrey kissing when they learned the gender of their impending baby.

After divorcing her ex-husband Karl Cook, the Meet Cute actress moved on with the New Jersey native.

Us Weekly announced in June 2022 that the couple divorced amicably after announcing their separation in September of the previous year.

Cuoco was formerly wed to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. They were separated in 2016. The California native claimed that she has no plans to walk down the aisle for a third time in a candid April 2022 Glamour profile.

I won’t ever marry again. I would adore being in a committed partnership or relationship. But she assured the magazine, “I won’t ever get married again.” Without a doubt. That can actually be printed on the cover.

I believe in love because I’ve had amazing relationships, she said at the time. I am aware that they exist. I enjoy having that connection and being someone’s partner. We’ve all experienced the feeling of thinking, “Oh my God, I’ll never meet anyone else.” You also do. There are wonderful individuals who enter and depart from your life. And there are explanations for everything.

Even though it took her some time to find The One, Cuoco continued that she knew someone was waiting for her. I don’t want to spend time alone. The Flight Attendantstar stated, “I just need to reevaluate my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship.” I want to improve; I want to change.

The Wedding Ringer star was convinced she could handle children before she ever began her journey to motherhood. She is an enthusiastic animal lover. She said to E! News in 2014, “I think if you can take care of a plant, then you can take care of a dog, and then you can have a baby.” It all depends on the order.