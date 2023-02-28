Celebrity Babies of 2023: See the Stars that Had Children This Year.

New babies in a new year! In 2023, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Johnson, and other celebrities welcomed children.

The owner of Cravings, who wed John Legend in 2013, gave birth to their daughter Esti Maxine on January 13.

What a great day, the All of Me singer exclaimed later that night at a private concert, as seen in social media footage. While Legend admitted at the time that he hadn’t gotten much sleep, he now feels reenergized as a result of the birth of their child.

Teigen and the Voice mentor, who also have a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles, previously revealed that they were expecting again in August 2022.

To put it mildly, the last several years have been a whirl of feelings, but happiness has returned to our house and to our hearts. In reference to her earlier fertility issues and IVF treatment, the former model posted through Instagram in August 2022: “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

” Every time I had an appointment, I told myself, “Ok, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,” but after hearing a heartbeat, I decided I was still too anxious. I doubt I’ll ever leave a meeting feeling more thrilled than anxious, but thus far, everything is lovely and flawless, and I’m filled with hope and amazement. Oh my goodness, it has been so difficult to hold this in for so long!

Their rainbow child, who was born over three years after the Utah native suffered a miscarriage with their late son Jack, is Teigen and Legend’s newest addition.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs program in August 2022, the EGOT winner admitted that sharing it was tough and that she had been reluctant to do so. Chrissy was absolutely correct, in my opinion, when she advised us to spread the word because, in my opinion, it was quite impactful for a lot of people. This happens to a lot more people than anyone is aware of.

Three Days Earlier, Johnson, on The Other Hand, Gave Birth to Her First Kid.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and husband Val Chmerkovskiy captioned a shared Instagram post on January 11 sharing a picture of them holding their son’s little hand. “Our world is forever changed,” they said.

After years of infertility issues, the professional dancers, who wed in 2019, announced in July 2022 that they were expecting a child.

I’m equipped for it. Bring on all the blood and terror, please. The So You Think You Can Dance graduate exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her shifting figure and giving birth the following September. Let’s do it. Many bizarre and abnormal things are occurring to my body, but [Val] only makes me feel like a true beauty queen.

At the time, she added, “He simply enjoys it as everything gets bigger and changes.” And even without the physical component, it is just lovely to know that we will have a child together that is ours.