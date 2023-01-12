Daniella Karagach’s Baby Bump Album Before Giving Birth to Her First Child: Photos.

Glowing! Daniella Karagachi and her husband Pavel Pashkov are expecting their first child, and they can’t stop giving updates on the pregnancy.

The pair from Dancing With the Stars, who wed in July 2014, revealed Karagach is expecting their first child in November 2022.

When the baby was due in May, Karagach announced it on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple holding a pair of little sneakers. More than words could possibly say, we adore you.

Later that month, the New Yorker shared a silhouette of her tummy while standing inside the couple’s house, giving admirers their first glimpse of her growing baby bump.

In Los Angeles in December 2022, Karagach attended a Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai event where she flaunted her little stomach.

She captioned a carousel of photos from the evening, “Baby’s red carpet debut.” I appreciate you having me.

The Latin dancer then held a sex reveal party that doubled as her milestone celebration to mark her 30th birthday in December.

The expecting celebrity captioned an Instagram video from the Los Angeles celebration, “IT’S A BABY GIRL.” It makes Pasha and I OVER THE MOON to finally inform you of these wonderful developments! This birthday will always be remembered.

At the party, the pair joined several of their fellow DWTS pros, including Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, to toast to their future as parents.

A few weeks later, the expectant parents marked another significant anniversary: 14 years of marriage. Despite only having been married for eight years, the couple began dating in January 2009.

Dani, Before this lifetime, I knew you. You were here again, and you’ll be there in the next one too. On January 1, Pashkov posted via Instagram. You cannot get away from me. I HEART YOU.

We’ve built our lives together for the past 14 years, and looking back, we’ve been through some wild circumstances that have only made us stronger and love each other harder. Karagach gushed over her husband in an Instagram tribute of her own.

I Can’t Fathom Life without You, She Continued.

I’ll find all the joy I’ve ever needed in this world watching you become a father this year. I doubt I’ll ever be able to express how much I cherish and love you. Salutations, @pashapashkov! You are unique in the world. My favorite is you.

Early in January, the couple went off to Mexico’s Barcel Maya Grand Resort for a romantic break, continuing the celebration. After their return on January 9, Karagach uploaded numerous images of her growing baby belly to Instagram.