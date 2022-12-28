Emma Roberts and Her Ex-Husband Garrett Hedlund Share Rare Photos of Their Son Rhodes on His Birthday.

his most admirers! During the celebration of their son Rhodes’ second birthday, Emma Roberts and her ex-husband Garrett Hedlund raved about him.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund‘s Cutest Family Moments: Photos

Happy birthday to Rhodes, my angelic son! The 31-year-old Scream Queens actor posted on Instagram on Tuesday, December 27. I adore you utterly! 2.

Roberts cuddled up to her toddler in the photograph as the mother-son pair looked out the window while wearing pajamas.

Hedlund, on the other hand, published a carousel of images with his young son on a farm, busking with his guitar, and strolling side by side by the sea.

Happy 2nd Birthday, Rhodes, My Beautiful Little Boy! On Tuesday, the Country Strongactor, 38, posted on social media. You truly live where the roses bloom! More than anything else my eyes will ever see, I love you.

Read More: Jason Oppenheim: Marie-Lou and I Have Been Cohabiting for Some Time.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: The Way They Were

The actress from American Horror Story was dating Hedlund after breaking off her second engagement to Evan Peters, Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019.

The following year, Us announced Roberts’ first pregnancy with the Tron: Legacy actor.

An insider exclusively revealed to Us in November 2020 that Garrett is eager to become a father and believes that this is what he needs.

Since Emma’s pregnancy has made him more accountable, he is prepared to assume all of the parental responsibilities. That, in his view, is a blessing.

The next month, TheUnfabulousalum and Hedlund welcomed their kid. A different source at the time said that the mother and the child are doing great and that both parents are overjoyed.

I’ve performed many fatherly duties. Hedlund described his unique relationship with Rhodes to Extrain in July 2021. “The nicest part is that we were simply in Boston, my gal was working so it was every day all day with mister young man,” he said.

The bedtime stories I told him about his grandfathers were my favorite part of every day, which was great for me and hopefully for him. It was just a really touching, father-son moment.

The Hollywood actress and the Minnesota native called it quits after almost three years of dating, Us confirmed in January.

Read More: Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

Emma Roberts Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Exes and Flings

Hedlund admitted in May that he still had admiration for Roberts despite the fact that they had broken up romantically while enjoying Mother’s Day.

In a handwritten letter, The Modern Lovealum referred to his ex as the most beautiful mother and released it at the time on Instagram. From sunrise till night, you gave us a gift that never fails to amaze us, melt our hearts, and make everything just fly away. entire love.

Roberts said that she had moved on with Cody John three months later. When the pair made their Instagram account public in August, they revealed their relationship to the world.

Nice, nice, On social media, John posted a photo of him kissing the New Yorker on a boat.