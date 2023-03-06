Every Parenting-Related Statement Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Made.

Following Khai’s lead! Ms. Gigi Hadid After their baby was born in September 2020, Zayn Malik expressed the loveliest things about her.

Since 2015, they have been dating intermittently. Five years later, it was revealed that the model was expecting their first child.

In April 2020, the Los Angeles native announced the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Naturally, we wish we could have announced it on our terms, but we’re pleased and grateful for everyone’s support and well wishes nonetheless, Hadid said at the time, according to Jimmy Fallon.

The Actress Continued by Saying that She Was Craving Anything Bagels and Eating One Every Day.

The following month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the former member of One Direction was ecstatic about becoming a parent. The insider claimed in May 2020 that Zayn has always been deeply in love with Gigi and that she has always played a significant role in his life. The love was still very much present even when they weren’t always a couple.

Read More: Gigi Hadid Said She Was “Very Glad” that Khai Malik Spent Time with Her Father Zayn Malik.

Another insider said about Hadid at the time that she was “so delighted to be a mom” and “so pleased to be pregnant and to be starting the new path of motherhood,”, especially with Zayn by her side.

The Victoria’s Secret model first concealed her baby belly, but in August 2020 she started sharing her journey.

Hadid at the time captioned pictures from a maternity session with Growing an Angel. savoring this moment. Thank you for your love and well wishes. I’ll always remember taking these unique pictures.

I enjoyed [modeling when pregnant], she subsequently tweeted. Gab and L&I really made it happen for me because I knew what I wanted from the photos, although it was definitely more exhausting than working regularly. Got through the second glance and was like, Folks I guess I can only do two more hahaaaa.

Read More: Pump Rules’ Stars Respond to The Sandoval, Raquel Controversy, from Katie to Andy.

The next month, the baby girl that she and the singer of Pillow Talk had was born. The new parents didn’t gently announce Khai’s name in Hadid’s Instagram bio until January 2021.

Scroll down to hear some of Hadid and the Factoralum’s most insightful statements about raising their kid, from choosing to give birth at home to consulting other celebrities.