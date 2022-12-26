Heather Rae Young, Who Is Pregnant, Is in “So Much Pain” from Sciatica at Christmas.

a not-very happy holiday. Due to her sciatica, Heather Rae El Moussa(n e Young) is in excruciating pain.

Heather Rae Young s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa

Happy holidays to all! Just now, the kids and I were opening presents. In an Instagram Story video from her bed on Sunday, December 25, pregnant Selling Sunsetstar, 35, said, “I cleaned up because my OCD kicks in with all the wrapping paper,” referring to her stepchildren Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. My sciatica has reached a new degree. I came up to rest and lay on the bed [with] a heating pad because I’m in so much agony.

She continued, “I’m peeing like five to six times a night at this point, so I’m rolling myself out of bed, screaming in pain.”

The former Playboy model disclosed earlier this month that her doctor had put her on bed rest due to issues with sciatica. She and her husband Tarek El Moussa announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. Sciatica is the name for the pain, tingling, or numbness that travels along the sciatic nerve from the lower back to the leg.

Heather Rae Young’s Best Stepmom Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s Kids

In an Instagram Story message from Thursday, December 22, Heather said, “I just left the doctor just for a brief checkup.

” Everything with the baby is fine. I’m not doing very well. She wants me to lie down and rest because my sciatica pain is simply intolerable and worse than before. Obviously, taking care of the baby and feeling better come first.

In early 2023, Heather and Flip or Flop alum, a 41-year-old man, who they married in October 2021, are expecting a boy.

The Oppenheim Group broker shared a pregnancy photo of Tarek’s hand cradling her belly on Instagram on Sunday, gushing over her baby boy’s first Christmas. He is a highly busy young boy already—continuous movement.

After spending Christmas Eve with their mother Christina Hall (nee Haack) and her family, Heather and Tarek spent Christmas morning with Taylor and Brayden. (Tarek and the 39-year-old Christina on the Coaststar were wed from 2008 to 2018).

Lindsay Lohan! Justin Timberlake! how Stars Are Celebrating Christmas 2022

The Flipping 101 star and Heather shared a family holiday card while wearing matching Christmas pajamas in a combined Instagram post on Sunday with the statement, “Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from The El Moussa Family!”

Gifts are wonderful, but we already feel so fortunate to be spending Christmas with our children, our family, and a baby boy who is due soon.

Nothing is better than this time of year, when the town is peaceful and everyone just takes a moment to slow down, to spend the day with family, they wrote in their conclusion.