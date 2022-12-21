How I Overcame My “Anger” Toward Ryan, According to Teen Mom’s Maci

believing in the procedure After years of co-parenting conflict involving their son Bentley, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is coping with her feelings over ex-Ryan Edwards.

Because of how the past turned out, I believe I was able to identify some of my baggage and work through some of my anger. Bookout, 31, exclusively discusses with Us Weekly how the new Teen Mom: Family Reunion iteration, in which the cast takes a vacation together with their mothers, helped her deal with Bentley’s dad’s difficult moments.

The MTV personality explains how she worked with a life coach while on the series, which premieres January 3. “I felt like I was more prepared and in a healthy spot on my own to move forward and figure out how to transition things and be just a better parent that can deal with the emotions that come up in trying to put things back together,” she adds.

Bookout says that despite hinting at the current state of the two, it undoubtedly helped. I can only promise that you’ll realize by the conclusion of the season that everyone must simply continue to watch.

Since welcoming Bentley, who is now 13 years old, in October 2009, the ex-relationship couple has been turbulent. When the 34-year-old former reality star, along with his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, and wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was fired from the show in March 2021, the drama, which had frequently focused on Edwards’ past drug addiction and his strained relationship with their son, reached a boiling point.

At the time, Standifer said to Without a Crystal Ball, “We just got a call yesterday from [producers]Morgan [J. Freeman] andLarry [Musnik] at MTV, alleging that Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could have used to show all of that.”

Standifer, 25, who is related to Edwards through their children Stella, 2, and Jagger, 4, claimed that Bookout fired them out of spite. She asserted that it was more of an angry, “I’m-going-to-show-you-who-s-boss” type of situation.

The fact of the issue is that she is in charge here. Her show is this. What is, is what is. It’s okay. (Standifer is also the mother of Hudson, her ex-husband Zachary Stephens’ 8-year-old son.)

The couple was let out from the show as Teen Mom OG released a video of Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, arguing angrily with Ryan’s father about Ryan’s alleged lack of a relationship with Bentley. (Bookout and McKinney, both 33, have a son Maverick, 6, and a daughter Jayde, 7).

Ryan and Bentley’s relationship is still going strong more than a year later, Bookout exclusively revealed to us.

The author of Bulletproof stated in September that the father and son don’t even have a relationship.