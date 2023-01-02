Jeremy Renner and His Daughter Ava’s Cutest Moments Through the Years: Photos

His major concern. Daughter Ava, who was born in March 2013, is Jeremy Renner‘s No. 1 and he adores posting adorable pictures of her on social media.

On Father’s Day in June 2022, the Hurt Locker actor posted a photo of himself cradling Ava as a newborn on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you Ava for the BEST day of my life and every day since then.” Never before has love been so perfectly described. The best aspect of me will always be you. And to my father, you are my real-life superhero and an inspiration.

Since 2011, Renner has been a part of the Marvel Studios series as Hawkeye/Clint Barton, and he co-parents Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

Renner has made an effort to treasure the little time he has left with his daughter since the two divorced in 2014. He admitted to flying from London to Los Angeles almost every weekend for 18 months in order to see Ava, but he eventually told the studios to accommodate his schedule in a November 2021 article for Men’s Health.

I learned how to have the nerve to say, “Everyone, f k off,” thanks to it. The Mayor of Kingstownstar at the time declared, “It’s my time with my daughter,” adding that he had been informed that the studios might dismiss him. I commanded that you recast me. My kid and I will both be here. It was quite vicious.

In every film, Renner insisted that he must be able to see his daughter or have her visit him every weekend; otherwise, he won’t accept the position.

Until my kid says, “I want to hang out with my friends and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,” acting and everything else goes out the window, the California native stated.

Read More: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Match in Metallic Valentino Dresses on NYE

Despite the fact that Renner and Pacheco’s divorce was finalized in 2015, they have since been involved in a lengthy custody dispute. The model claimed in court filings from 2019 that Renner had previously made death threats against both her and him. She also mentioned a history of verbal, emotional, and drug abuse.

Ava’s welfare was Renner’s top priority, his spokesman exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “This is an issue for the court to resolve.” It’s vital to highlight that Sonni’s dramatizations are a biassed narrative prepared with a particular objective.

Read More: Lamar Odom’s ‘Sex, Drugs and Kardashians’ Documentary Revelations

While the Canadian-born actor criticized Renner the year after he asked for reduced child support payments due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Oscar contender later claimed that his ex-girlfriend had stolen more than $50,000 from Ava’s fund for her own personal gain.

Both Pachecodenied the accusations and Rennerdenied her allegations of assault. I don’t respond to garbage, either publicly or personally, as the American Hustle actor previously admitted to Men’s Health. Only strengthens it. You give it gas if you respond to it. I don’t start any fires. I simply choose not to. I won’t do that.