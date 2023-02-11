Party Pictures! Kaley Cuoco and Other Pregnant Stars Hosting Baby Showers in 2023.

love-showered upon! Emily Ferguson, Kaley Cuoco, and other expectant celebs celebrated their newborns during baby showers in 2023.

TheFlight Attendantstar celebrated the birth of her daughter on January 7 after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in October 2022.

Cuoco and theOzarkalum, who first officially acknowledged their relationship in May 2022, enjoyed dancing with their loved ones, viewing a special drone display in the night sky, and indulging in a four-tiered cake featuring all of their favorite pastimes.

Later that month, the Big Bang Theory alum’s stylist, Brad Goreski, gave Us Weekly an exclusive account of the momentous event. “We were calling it a party,” he said. It was incredible. When I pulled up to her house, I recalled saying, “What’s that?” Is that a sizable tent there? When I arrived, I asked Kaley, “What are you doing?” You’re not even prepared for this, she said.

At that moment, Goreski said, “It was magical.” It was amazing. It was just stunning. She is so prepared and will be the finest mother. She is simply a good person at her very heart.

Ferguson, on the other hand, welcomed the impending birth of her kid with a shower a month later.

Read More: 1st Photo! DWTS’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal Son’s Face, Name.

Baby Shower for The Golden Girls

The Bachelor in Paradise alum who announced in November 2022 that she and husband William Karlsson were expecting a son posted via Instagram on February 9: “Such a lovely day and such a wonderful last few months sharing this journey with these amazing women.”

Ferguson revealed the adorable hockey-themed gift from one of her friends after sampling sweet treats made by Wishful Thinking. The Las Vegas native put a small denim jacket in front of her belly in an Instagram photo. The word Pappa, Karlsson’s Vegas Golden Knights jersey number, and the family’s last name were all displayed on the coat.

Read More: Glow Up! Kim Kardashian Gets Glam With Daughter North West.

Nearly a Year Earlier, the 20th Season Alum of The Bachelor Married the Nhl Player.

I’m marrying my dream guy, so it’s my dream wedding, Emily exclusively told us following their wedding in July 2022. I don’t want it if it’s not him at the altar! He is absolutely all I could have ever hoped for.

Never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebs, TV series, and more by subscribing to Us Weekly’s free daily newsletter!