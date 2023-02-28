Keke Palmer and Her Partner Darius Jackson Welcome Their First Child: Pictures.

A New Mother! On Monday, February 27, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, announced the birth of their first child together.

Pregnancy Pics! Keke Palmer s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child s Arrival

Palmer and Jackson, who are both 29, announced the birth of their kid in a series of Instagram images. With a name that fits, I was born during Black History Month! The images were captioned by the Nopeactress. Welcome to the world, Leo, little one, LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON.

In December 2022, the former Nickelodeon star announced her pregnancy for the first time live on camera during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Palmer said during the NBC show, “There are some stories going around, folks have been in my comments saying, Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant, and I want to set the record straight. She said, “I am,” before showing the audience her bump.

I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, because I’ve got a lot going on, you know, she continued to tease the crowd. People were approaching me and congratulating me. Sssh, please, can you all stop, please? On the line was a sponsorship for alcohol. Let the check clear so we can finally start the baby shower!

After Sarunas Jackson, Palmer’s brother, co-starred in Insecure in the summer of 2021, Palmer and Jackson started dating.

Read More: ‘Glass Onion’ Cast Stuns on the Critics’ Choice Red Carpet.

Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson S Low-Key Romance

Since then, the couple has had a reputation for keeping their relationship quiet, but they have occasionally offered glimpses on social media.

When the pair announced their engagement in August 2021, Darius said in a since-deleted Instagram post, “You’ve been a blessing from above.” Never could have predicted how the summer of 2021 would develop, yet here we are.

I’m glad we could support one another during our darkest moments and demonstrate to one another that we are putting everything we have to the table.

The Hustlers actress spoke more about her boyfriend on the Tamron Hall Show after being candid about her reluctance to date individuals in the business. She stated in November 2021, “I’ve never been someone who desired too much industry stuff in my life.

Darius is highly industry-adjacent, which means he is aware of it but it is not who he is. He truly is my closest buddy because of the amount of time we spend together.

Read More: Justin Bieber: “H&M Is Selling My Merchandise Without My Permission.”!

Keke Palmer Through the Years: From Nickelodeon Star to MTV VMAs Host and Beyond

Palmer gushed about the fitness teacher shortly after announcing her pregnancy. She posted on Instagram on December 5: “Thank you to my other half @dvulton for providing me the things that only real unity can provide.” Love is all we have, and rest assured that I am not alone in this world.

Palmer has connections to musicians Styn, Rodney King, Quincy Brown, and YG prior to Jackson.