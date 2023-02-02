Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch of Bi P Are Expecting Their Second Child.

Another Baby of the Bachelor Nation! Paradisealum Bachelor’s With her spouse Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch is expecting their second child.

Bachelor in Paradise s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt s Relationship Timeline

The day before Wendt turned 39, on January 30, the couple, who first met on season five of BiPin 2018, eagerly informed their admirers.

Loch, 32, captioned a black and white picture of her husband with the phrase “BABY DADDY times two” on her Instagram Story. In the picture, the former reality star is seen holding up a lit birthday cake. Testing was successful, thus we are now celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt’s birthday one day early.

Read More: Cindy Williams Passes Away at Age 75 After a Brief Illness.

Bachelor Nation Babies: Family Photos

August, Loch, and Wendt’s 14-month-old son are already a joy to them as parents. She thanked everyone who had sent her nice words on Tuesday.

Loch had posted an ultrasound image of the couple’s embryo transfer less than two weeks before.

Not a pregnancy announcement (yet), but today was transfer day, so we’re holding our breath and crossing our fingers, she said next to the Instagram carousel, which also had a sonogram video, many meds, instructions, and more.

The previous time, there was a lot more apprehension, making it tougher to divulge anything. But since you guys have been such a great community, I’m including you this time.

The pair, who was married in October 2022, was open about the trouble they had trying to conceive their first child and acknowledged it when they revealed they were expecting August, or Auggy for short, in May 2021.

My heart goes out to all the couples who are trying to get pregnant. We are aware firsthand of how difficult it may be to encounter posts of this and feel depressed and discouraged.

At the time, Loch stated, “We too suffered with fertility, and trying to conceive naturally is the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But we finally have some wonderful news to share with you today, and we hope you can rejoice with us.

The couple welcomed their child five months later.

Read More: Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards, Who Used to Be on “Teen Mom Og,” Have Had Their Ups and Downs.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting

20 November, at 2:00 a.m. After his son was born, Wendt gushed on social media, “@astridloch made my wishes come true.

” She is my absolute hero for everything she endured over the past two days in the hospital as well as the past two years of putting in all of her efforts to bring this adorable child into the @thewendtgang. I had no idea that such a love existed.