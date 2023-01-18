Kim Kardashian and Other Parents Celebrate Their Children’s Birthdays in 2023: Pictures

seeing their young ones develop! In 2023, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Raven Gates, and others marked their kids’ birthdays with loving messages and enjoyable celebrations.

Chicago, the daughter of the founder of SKIMS, turned 5 on January 15, and Kardashian wrote a heartfelt ode to her little sister for the occasion.

my twin Cheers to five years! I can’t believe you’re only five! The reality TV personality captioned numerous Instagram pictures of her and Chicago standing in identical pajamas, “I’m so, so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the world.” You are the cutest, nicest, funniest, and most self-reliant girl in the entire world, and I adore you so much!

The mother-daughter team’s striking likeness was acknowledged by Khlo Kardashian in the comments section, who wrote, “Def your twin.” Along with Chicago, Kim and their ex-husband Kanye West are parents to three other children: North, born in 2013, Saint, born in 2015, and Psalm, born in 2019.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who delivered her first child, son Gates, with husband Adam Gottschalk in January 2022, is fresh to the experience whereas the Hulu personality has been celebrating her kids’ birthday celebrations for almost ten years.

On January 14, Raven celebrated Gates’ birthday by hosting a party to honor his first solar orbit. Cookies baked for the occasion included one in the shape of a ball with Gates’ name on it, according to a post from the @thesweetthumbconfections accounts shared via Raven’s Instagram Story.

Read More: Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Probably the Reason Queen Elizabeth “would’ve Taken Some Action.”

The caption said, “A hole in O N E! Gates 1st Par-Tee!”

Just days after bringing her then-newborn home from the hospital the year before, Raven raved about him.

Before him, what was life like? I don’t remember, the new mother stated at the time on Instagram. I’ve heard from so many of you that it’s difficult to describe how you feel when you first see your child. You were all incredibly accurate!

The native of Arkansas and Gottschalk wed in April 2021 following multiple pandemic-related delays. They first became acquainted while filming season four of BiPin in 2017. The couple had plenty of time to consider growing their family while they awaited their wedding.

Read More: Critics’ Favorite Madelyn Cline 2023 Glam Was Surprisingly Affordable.

In August 2020, Raven said to us, “I have baby fever, but Adam has terrible baby fever. It would be completely great if they became pregnant by accident.”

See how other celebrities celebrated their children’s milestones in 2023 by scrolling through the: