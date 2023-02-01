Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee’s Pics With Sons Brandon and Dylan Over the Years.

connecting with their boys! Before divorcing in 1998, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had their sons Brandon and Dylan.

After a brief courtship, the former couple wed in February 1995. The following year, in June, Brandon was born, making them parents. They welcomed their second kid in December 1997.

Following in their parent’s footsteps, Brandon and Dylan now work in the entertainment business. In addition to the elder actor joining the hills: New Beginnings cast for seasons 1 and 2, Brandon’s younger brother also recorded an EP in May 2020.

The Midnight Kids member admitted to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview at the time that Anderson and Lee adore Dylan’s music but that he tries to avoid asking the Mtley Crè drummer for guidance on his career.

The Los Angeles native told us, “I kind of like to pave [my] own road. Kyle [Girard], [my producing partner], and I, in my opinion, do a decent job of knowing what to do and what not to do. If we make a mistake, I can assure you that my family will tell me, “You’ve got to do this.” But other than that, I believe we manage to find our way around fairly well.

Regarding the Baywatch alum, Dylan gushed, “She’s always playing [it],” referring to his mother as a huge admirer. When Midnight Kids started playing at the nail salon while she was there, I recall her saying, “What the f*ck?” You know, that’s ridiculous! She emailed me a movie. She enjoys it.

In 2018, it was announced that the troubled relationship between Dylan and Brandon’s parents and the sex tape scandal will be depicted in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the series’ respective eponymous characters.

The rock star was excited about the cool idea and earlier told Entertainment Tonight that the public needed to be made aware of the details, but his ex-wife has not given her OK.

A source exclusively revealed to Us in January 2022 that the Canadian native would not be watching and that she had no part in the creation of the program. Two months later, the model revealed her planned Netflix documentary, claiming on Instagram that it would dispel a million misconceptions.

After they split up, Anderson wed Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst. She married her former bodyguard in December 2021, but they split up in January 2022. After two years of dating, Lee married Brittany Furlan in February 2019.

