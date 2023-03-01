Raven Gatesyoung man! The former contestant of The Bachelor in Paradise and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, welcomed their son, Gates, in January 2022.

The 31-year-old Californian notified his Instagram followers on January 18 that “Little Man Made It.” after a little over an hour and a half of pushing, had an emergency C-section. Both mother and child are doing great. 3:33 a.m. birth time.

Three days later, Gottschalk’s fellow Bachelor Nation member, 30, described the bizarre turn her birth took in an Instagram post.

Before him, what was life like? I don’t remember, the Bachelor alum captioned a slideshow from January 21. Many of you informed me that when you first meet your child, it’s an experience you can’t quite put into words. You were all incredibly accurate!

The most consoling experience was knowing we were all in this together as I looked into Adam’s emerald eyes. Even though many things may have gone wrong, God answered my prayers. My adorable child is in good health. I am incredibly fortunate! As a family, we are now officially settled!

Astrid Loch and Jade Roper, fellow Bachelor in Paradise alumni, responded to the social media post. He is very adorable. The 31-year-old native of Germany commented, “Hope mama is feeling well xx,” and the 35-year-old co-host of the Mommies Tell All podcast added, “Congratulations, Raven and Adam!” And hello, dear Gates!

The new father described Raven as a trooper in a post of his own and revealed to his Instagram followers the meaning behind their child’s name.

Gates David Gottschalk. The real estate agent commented at the time, “Gates was a name we picked out at random one night while on a date and it stayed so beautifully. Moreover, it pays homage to Raven’s maiden name. Zev, the name of my great-grandfather, is a Hebrew name that means “wolf.” Already, preparations for the 2045 NFL Draft have begun.

On the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, he and Raven first met and fell in love. They got engaged in May 2019. Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing three postponements, the couple finally got married in April 2021 and announced their pregnancy shortly after.

The expecting singer announced on Instagram in July 2021, “Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January.” I have adored you since I carried you in my belly!

