Rihanna Is Pregnant and Due to Give Birth to Her Second Child Soon. Rocky.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

During her performance at the State Farm Stadium Halftime Show, which was her first live performance in six years, Rihanna, 34, made a pregnancy announcement. At one point in the show, she was also spotted holding her stomach.

The singer is expecting her second kid with ASAP Rocky, 34, less than a year after giving birth to her first child with him in May 2022, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The Hollywood Reporter also received confirmation from Rihanna‘s representative.

Following years of friendship, romantic rumors about Rihanna and the rapper first surfaced in 2019. Two years later, the New Yorker acknowledged their relationship when he referred to his girlfriend as the “love of my life” in an interview.

Much improved, ASAP When asked what it’s like to be in a relationship, Rocky told GQ. When you found The One, life was so much better. She is probably equivalent to a million other people when you think about it. The One, she is.

The Umbrella singer made her pregnancy announcement in January 2022, and she gave birth to a boy four months later. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the couple intended to wait to reveal their names until they felt it was appropriate.

A source told Us at the time that Rihanna and ASAP had only told close family members the baby’s name. Until they are prepared to share it with the public, they are keeping it a secret.

The informant also mentioned how excited the couple’s close friends were to meet the baby. To meet her relatives, Rihanna would love to take him to Barbados soon.

According to the insider, they are currently just enjoying quality time with their little bundle of joy. Rihanna has always maintained she wants to be hands-on, but they do have some help. She is a really nurturing and compassionate individual.

Rihanna and the musician were revealed to be enjoying parenthood and talking about growing their family in November 2022.

According to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us, Rihanna and ASAP are eager to start a family and are definitely open to having more children.

Ahead of her second pregnancy, the Fenty Beauty owner opened up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky and how their romance quickly became serious during the pandemic.