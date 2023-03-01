Pictures from The Baby Bump Album for Expectant Raven Gates’ Second Child.

Moving forward! In January, Raven Gates revealed she was expecting her second child. Since then, she has been showing off her growing baby belly to the public.

The second child is expected in July! Any advice for two under two? Gates and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, revealed together through Instagram on January 23. Pray for us! particularly Adam.

The pregnant Bachelor Nation star was beaming in pictures with her partner and their young son, Gates Zev. The trio clung tenaciously to a strip of ultrasound photos, which revealed the arrival of a second child.

The couple wed in April 2021 after first connecting on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. In January 2022, their son was born.

Before him, what was life like? I don’t remember, the former Bachelor candidate stated at the time on Instagram. I’ve heard from so many of you that it’s difficult to describe how you feel when you first see your child. You were all incredibly accurate!

Later that week, when Gates got home, she raved over the experience of becoming a first-time mother. I felt calm as I looked into Adam’s green eyes and realized we were all in this together. She stated this in a message on social media in January 2022. “Many things may of [sic] gone wrong, but God heard my prayers,” she wrote. My adorable child is in good health. I am incredibly fortunate! As a family, we are now officially settled!

The University of Arkansas native gave followers a glimpse of her baby bulge soon after revealing her second pregnancy.

Days after publicly sharing her happy news, the TV personality captioned an Instagram Stories image with the words “They weren’t joining when they said you’d show sooner with the 2nd.”

Later, she acknowledged that she learned she was pregnant in November 2022 but held off telling her social media fans until after the holidays.

In a January YouTube video, the founder of Grey Suede kept her followers updated on her pregnancy journey. She provided her viewers with a recap of weeks three through thirteen in the first clip.

In the video, Gates discussed how week five was one of the most difficult ones to endure because of her emotional instability brought on by hormones.

She said, “I just didn’t experience these mood swings [the prior time], therefore I am so confident that this is a girl.

To follow the development of the expectant star’s baby belly, scroll down: