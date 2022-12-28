Moments in The Family from Pink and Carey Hart’s Sweets: Pictures

enjoyable family! Since becoming parents, Pink and her husband Carey Hart have been chronicling their life with daughter Willow and son Jameson.

After getting married in 2006, the couple welcomed their eldest child five years later. When Willow’s baby brother was born in 2016, she grew into a big sister.

She exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in January 2020 that neither of her kids thinks the Grammy winner is particularly cool. When Pink introduced her daughter to Zendaya, she made a joke about how she was only cool for a day.

She likes being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in, and she is appreciative, but she doesn’t really enjoy my music at all, the Pennsylvania native said to us. After a while of working rapid change [on my tour], she grew tired of me and preferred to be with the dancers.

While Willow doesn’t listen to her mother’s music, she and Jameson share their father’s ardor for motorcycles. The Just Give Me a Reason vocalist at the time said, “It’s in their DNA.” They have literally grown up with it.

They continued by saying that they are done having children unless Pink cracked a joke about trading [Hart] for a younger model.

For the time being, Pink and the pro motocross racer are enjoying life with their kids and responding to any haters on social media who disparage their parenting abilities.

Just a gentle reminder for those of you who need it: this page will no longer be accepting comments. the nominee for an American Music Award captioned a picture of Hart relaxing in a pool float from July 2019. Hahahaha! It appears you’ll have to go tell it on the mountain! Success to you! And to everyone else: I will always love you.

Three months prior to the social media post, Pink had told Ellen DeGeneres that she occasionally targets the parenting police. She said, “I feel like I can alter their thoughts,” in April 2019. I’m a big fan of injustice.

Injustice bothers me. I dislike how brave individuals behave anon while being nasty, insensitive, and mean-spirited. I enter if I have the time.

See the couple and their family’s best moments as you scroll down, including eating dinner while on tour and dressing up for Halloween.