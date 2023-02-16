Youthful and Restless Melissa Claire Egan Is Expecting Her Second Child.

Yet another! Melissa Claire Egan, star of Young and the Restless, and her husband Matt Katros are expecting their second child.

Babies on Board! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023

It seems like we are doomed to have babies in August! The couple said in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, along with a cute picture of Egan, 41, holding her developing baby bump and standing next to the couple’s 17-month-old son, “So grateful and delighted to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys.” Caden will have a big brother soon!

The soap star used her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their support after the major announcement.

She gushed, “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you for the love and support you have shown for baby No. 2. It means so much.” Since the majority of you on Instagram are complete strangers, your kindness and support literally make me cry.

So, thank you; we’re thrilled. Since many of you are aware of the struggles we’ve faced to get here, I’d like to thank you for your kindness today. After a protracted battle with fertility issues, Egan and Katrosar, both 44, got married in July 2014 and announced they were expecting their first child in April 2021.

Read More: Rihanna’s Quotations About Pregnancy and Desiring Children.

I’m Over 40 and Pregnant! See Stars’ Baby Bumps

The Misguided Alum stated on Instagram at the time, “The journey to get here has been filled with loads of tears, worry, despair, helplessness, hopelessness, and two miscarriages.

” Anyone experiencing this procedure or any type of fertility challenge should know they are not alone. I feel and see you. To give you a big hug, I wish I could leap through this phone. Do not give up, I beg you. Continue to have confidence and trust. You can do this!

The New Yorker revealed that she had given birth in August 2022. The birth of Caden Robert Katrosar brings us great joy. She posted a photo of her and Katrosar holding their then-newborn, “Everyone is healthy and doing well, we m so grateful for all the love and good wishes along our journey to get here. We’re in awe of this tiny man and still can’t believe we got him!

Since Caden was born, Egan has frequently documented her parenting experiences on social media. She used Instagram to commemorate her child’s first birthday in August 2022.

Read More: To Win Super Bowl Lvii, Kansas City Chiefs Defeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Caden, happy birthday. She wrote Robert Katrosar! to her son along with a collection of pictures, some of which were stills from the day she gave birth. We adore you so much and consider you to be a miracle and a gift from God.

You have the best sense of humor already, are the happiest boy, and enjoy peaches and blueberries. Dad wants you to be a lefty, but don’t let him push you.