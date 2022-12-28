Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono of The Challenge Welcome Their Second Child.!

Mom of 2! Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols of The Challenge have welcomed a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple told E! News that Liliana Marie Nichols was born on December 27 at 5:47 a.m., weighing 7.5 pounds and 20.25 inches long.

After their son Anthony was born, the couple announced Compono was expecting again less than a year later.

I was happy, ecstatic, and tremendously excited. In June 2022, Nichols, 35, spoke with E! News. Like my siblings, I want my children to be close in age. It’s like having a best buddy built right in.

When Anthony was born in September 2021, the 29-year-old native of Long Island spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about how incredible it felt to touch her child for the first time.

Zach, who was holding my leg, got to see him before I did, according to Company. But it was lovely when he was placed on my chest and we both saw him. We created this precious tiny life. The finest feeling ever, in fact. We are utterly fixated on him; we haven’t put him down once yet.

During the 2014 season of The Challenge: Battle of the Exes, the reality stars got to know one another. They briefly parted, but in May 2018 they revealed they were back together.

Love isn’t realistic. It’s not supposed to be simple. It does not spontaneously appear. It prevents you from falling in love with whoever you want. It doesn’t show up at the most convenient time or opportune moment.

The former MTV Real Worldfinalist said on Instagram at the time that it might pair you with someone you wouldn’t have anticipated.

You’ll have to overcome several barriers as a result. But in the end, none of it will matter because your relationship will be defined by how you deal with its challenges. Love is ultimately the nicest thing that will ever happen to you, even though it may not be useful.

In December 2019, the Michigan native proposed to his girlfriend. The couple had to postpone their lavish nuptials due to the coronavirus epidemic, but they decided to have a smaller ceremony in March 2021 instead.

We made the decision to do a small, intimate wedding in Michigan for our immediate family only, the couple wrote on Instagram.

The Big One Is Set on April 2, 2022, in New York.

Nichols and Compono were finally able to enjoy their planned holiday with their entire family and social circle the following year. The couple shared videos and images from their church wedding and reception on social media to commemorate their big day.