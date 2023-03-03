A Timeline of Ryan Edwards, Star of “teen Mom OG,legal “‘s Issues.

Ryan Edwards, who battles substance misuse, has been detained on several occasions for drug possession.

Bentley is shared by TheTeen Mom OGstar and his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. With the 2009 airing of Bookout s16 and Pregnant episode, MTV cameras have been following the duo.

Following their breakup, Bookout wed her spouse Taylor McKinney in 2016. Son Maverick and daughter Jayde belong to the marriage. In the meanwhile, Edwards wed his wife Mackenzie Standifer on May 2017. While Edwards was in recovery, she gave birth to their son Jagger, their first child together, in October 2018.

In a previous exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Bookout discussed how she and McKinney have ceased worrying about Ryan and his condition while dealing with Edwards’ drug problem.

She said, “I mean, it’s not like we don’t care, but we can’t live our lives continuously thinking about, worrying about, or questioning a grown man,” in September 2018. We know what we know because it’s not how we want our life to be, and it’s up to the other side to know what they want to know.

