After Kylie Jenner’s Split, Travis Scott Enjoys a Boys’ Weekend.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Only a group of guys were present, an eyewitness exclusively discloses to US Weekly. It resembled a weekend for boys in Arizona. He wasn’t spotted conversing with any women.

On Friday, February 10, the 31-year-old rapper from Sicko Mode gave a performance at Rolling Stone LIVE presented by Talent Resources Sports. He was a member of an all-star lineup that also included DJ Irie, Robin Thicke, and others.

Everyone stood up as Scott performed, according to the insider. In the space, there was craziness.

But The Kardashians star wasn’t there. Scott’s divorce from the 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics was confirmed by USexclusive in December 2022. When they were scheduled to spend the holidays together, Kylie and Travis are apart once more because, according to a source at the time, she traveled to Aspen to be with her family and friends.

They have a history of being on and off again, yet they continue to be good friends and co-parents in spite of this.

Before welcoming son Air in February 2022, the on-and-off couple discreetly welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

Less than a year after the birth of their daughter, they previously divorced. They were cordial co-parents until getting back together in February 2020, and their pals anticipate that they will do the same soon.

Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids

Since this has happened before, everyone around them anticipates that they will reconcile, a source exclusively revealed to Us in January the relationship between the two.

The source said that despite Scott and the makeup tycoon being silent about their recent breakup, they consistently have the same problems.

Travis is always there for his children when it comes to being a dad, but their romantic relationship is more problematic, the insider told us.

Cactus and Jenner When Scott was charged with cheating on the Life of Kylie alum in October 2022, the relationship status of Jack’s founder made the news. Model After working together on a music video set, Rojean Kar allegedly texted the performer regularly, and she claimed he later lied about knowing her. Rojean Kar made these claims in a series of social media posts at the time. Publicly, Scott has refuted her allegations.

Travis! Tyga! Jaden! Revisit Kylie Jenner’s Dating History

There are many strange things going on. While I was directing a video, an unauthorized person was taking shots on what was meant to be a locked set, he said at the time in an Instagram Story statement.

I’m going to say it once and for all: I don’t know this person. I’ve never dated this individual before. Therefore, please quit playing online games all the time and talking stories that are made up.

Jenner avoided discussing the subject of cheating in public.