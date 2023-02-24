Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to ‘Rust’ Involuntary Manslaughter Charges.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, while shooting his movie Ruston, Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun, injuring the director and leaving another crew member dead.

At the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the incident took place. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department claims that the 30 Rockalum, 63, was the one who discharged the weapon, and Deadline later claimed that the Western’s filming had been put on hold.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Juan R. highlighted in a statement that Mr. Baldwin came in voluntarily to speak with detectives and that the issue would be handled like any other inquiry.

The set remained on lockdown while detectives attempted to identify the projectile that was fired. After being struck, the victims’ director Joel Souza and director of photography Halyna Hutchins were hurried to the hospital for treatment. At the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Hutchins, 42, was declared dead.

For his part, the 48-year-old director of photography was transported by helicopter to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The deadline was informed by Souza’s representative that he was released from the hospital on Friday, October 22, despite the fact that his status was initially uncertain.

In a statement on the incident, Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film’s production firm, stated: The tragedy that occurred today has completely upset the whole cast and crew, and we offer Halyna’s family and loved ones our sincere condolences.

We have temporarily suspended filming on the project and are actively assisting the Santa Fe Police Department with their inquiry. While we seek to absorb this terrible occurrence, we will be offering counseling services to everyone associated with the movie.

Prior to her passing, Hutchins, who was originally from Ukraine, had been providing her Instagram fans with updates on the shoot. On Wednesday, October 20, she posted a video of herself joining a group riding horses with the description, “One of the joys of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:).

There are no words to adequately express my sorrow and anguish regarding the horrible tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much-loved colleague of ours, the Emmy winner said on Friday.

I am in contact with her husband and am offering him and his family my support as I fully cooperate with the police inquiry into how this tragedy transpired. For her husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna, my heart is torn.

Before Baldwin spoke about the event, tributes to the late cameraman flooded in.

I’m shocked. Joe Manganiello wrote, “I was extremely fortunate to have Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. a wonderful person with tremendous talent. I find it hard to believe that shooting from a fake gun could kill a crew member in this day and age. What an awful tragedy. My thoughts are with her family.

Ava DuVernay wrote the remark, “Devastating,” on casting director Sidra Smith’s Instagram post about Hutchins. abhorrent in every way. Blessings to you, Sidra, during this trying time. May her soul rest in peace.