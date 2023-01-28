Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Exit ABC’s ‘GMA3’: Read Statement.

It has ended. Anchors for GMA3: What You Need to Know After their romance gained attention late last year, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially left the morning program, ABC said in a statement.

GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Timeline

We all concluded it’s best for everyone if Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes leave ABC News after having several fruitful conversations with them about their alternatives, the network said in a statement released on Friday, January 27, variety. We appreciate their contributions and are aware of their talent and dedication over the years.

The confirmation from ABC comes two weeks after Us Weekly published the news that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were absent from GMA3. A source informed us on January 13 that the network is talking with them about their leaving agreements and an announcement.

GMA3 s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal: Everything to Know

After being seen making out outside the ABC studio in November 2022, Robach and Holmes’ relationship became known. The couple was both openly wed to other individuals at the time. However, after more than ten years of marriage, the native of Arkansas has since requested a divorce from Marlee Fiebig.

Regarding the status of her marriage to actor Andrew Shue, the former NBC news journalist has kept mum. The divorced couple exchanged vows in 2010.

Us later revealed that Holmes had an affair with Natasha Singh, a former producer for Good Morning America. Holmes had inappropriate interactions with a number of ABC coworkers, which Robach was aware of at the time, according to a second source.

The insider stated in December 2022 that Amy is unlikely to care about or be startled by any other kiss-and-tells that come to light, adding that Robach supposedly helped Holmes cover up a transgression in the past.

The first source mentioned that once Robach and Holmes were suspended, the studio’s atmosphere changed, and staff members are upset over the affair.

GMA3’s T.J. Holmes, Wife Marilee Fiebig s Relationship: The Way They Were

Following ABC’s announcement that an investigation into her estranged husband’s relationship with Robach was underway, Fiebig, who has a 10-year-old daughter named Sabine with Holmes, recently ended her quiet.

Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman stated in a statement earlier this month that Marilee’s only attention has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter during the holiday season and in light of the difficult times. To that end, T.J.’s attorney and I have been collaborating to move their divorce along in a private, quick, and amicable manner as we are able.

However, we remain dismayed by T.J.’s lack of tact, decency, and consideration for Marilee and the party’s daughter, the attorney continued. The outpouring of love has impacted Marilee, who is eager for a fresh start in the new year.