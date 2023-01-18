William Jackson Harper Joins the Cast of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”

A somewhat significant return. Rudd, Paul In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Evangeline Lilly‘s superheroes will make their first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame, but there are a few things spectators should be aware of first.

Five years after Thanos’ snap, Scott Lang (Rudd) first appeared on screen to assist the Avengers in reviving half of the cosmos. Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) and her parents vanished during the events of The Blip, but his daughter went through adolescence.

Director Peyton Reed noted that although Scott has been enjoying life as something of a celebrity since helping to save the planet, he is having difficulties as a parent.

According to Reed, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly in July, Cassie is now 18 years old, and Scott might not quite understand how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years as a result of the events in Endgame.

Ant-Man has issues outside of just being a dad. We were also aware that we wanted to pit our heroes against a foe who possessed incredible might. It was a big deal for us to be able to pit our heroes against Kang the Conqueror since I read comic books as a child and was familiar with his persona as one of the comics’ biggest, baddest villains. We took risks both big and little.

Marvel fans first encountered Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki on Disney+’s He Who Remains during the first season. Since Kang is a different species of the all-knowing being, the multiverse will play a role in the 2023 movie.

Kang’s appearance suggests that the movie is very significant.

Since Avengers: Kang Dynasty was set to premiere in 2025, it’s safe to assume that the antagonist will continue to cause havoc throughout the multiverse.

Additionally, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will visit the quantum world, in case the title didn’t give it away. Rudd’s character briefly enters the quantum world in the 2015 movie. In order to bring Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) back, the second movie went a little farther. The third will delve into the enigmatic place.

In July at San Diego Comic-Con, Reed made a promise to the audience: “We get to finally spend some time in the quantum realm.” We have a lot in store for these characters in this film, and we’re going to meet a tonne of new characters and explore the quantum realm, which isn’t always what you think it is. As a result, we’re extremely thrilled to bring it to life.

Hope will be assuming her role as The Wasp as Scott and Cassie reunite. At the SDCC, Lilly said during a panel that the second movie is mainly about how strong she is. Her weaknesses are the focus of this one.