Ariana Madix Gave Lala ‘Consent’ to ‘Torch’ Tom, Raquel Amid Cheating Scandal.

Get the fuel! Vanderpump Rules star After receiving official approval from his ex-girlfriend Arianna Madix, Lala Kent criticized Tom Sandoval for his relationship with Raquel Leviss.

Below is the procedure for anyone attending tonight’s Tom Sandoval performance. Obviously, I won’t be there, but I want everyone to start chanting “ARIANA!” ARIANA! Kent, 32, stated on March 3 on her Instagram Stories. I generally don’t get involved, but this is so much fun that I can’t help myself. I’m switched on as f k. Now that I have Ariana’s permission, everything is ready: gasoline, a grenade launcher, and a blowtorch.

After reports that Sandoval, 39, had hooked up with 28-year-old Leviss, Us Weekly revealed earlier on Friday that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, had ended their nine-year relationship. The Florida native didn’t learn of the TomTom co-infidelity owners until Thursday, March 2, after his band’s concert honoring their most recent single, Strangers, according to a source who spoke to Us at the time.

The host of the podcast Give Them Lala has over the years had a difficult relationship with Sandoval. She advocated for Madix to find a new love interest during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

I cherish Ariana. She said at the time, “We simply have to get her out next,” referring to her and Katie Maloney both terminating their long-term relationships with Randall Emmett and Tom Schwartz ahead of season 10, which debuted in February.

I’m not trying to drag these mother f cars with roots down to my ankles, Kent continued on Friday, adding, I’m feeling so hungry, I’m feeling like a lion that has to feast on a tiny gazelle. Kent then revealed that she was getting her hair done. I’m eating well this evening. foolish tiny f ks. I’m being told to calm down by my mother. No, I won’t.

I certainly don’t think you all should go [to his concert], TheOne Shotactress said in the video’s caption. But this is what you do if you’re tempted to subject your eardrums to the sound of nails on a chalkboard. #ARIANA.

Not everyone criticized Sandoval and Leviss for their transgressions, including Kent.

Kristen Doute, a VPRalumna who dated Sandoval before Madix and charged them with infidelity, discussed the affair on social media on Friday.

There are a lot of people asking if this is making me happy right now, which is why I feel the need to clarify. 40-year-old Doute stated on Instagram Stories. Ariana and I have been incredibly good friends for a very long time, you guys. I, therefore, support Ariana all day, every day. That’s the situation.

The former reality star added: Karma is surely coming with the social media post. Raquel ought to simply relocate.

James Kennedy, Leviss’ ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for five years before breaking off their engagement in December 2021, organized supporters to boo Sandoval at his upcoming concert.