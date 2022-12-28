As the Pete Davidson Romance Continues, Emily Ratajkowski Was Seen Kissing Jack Greer.

looking into her choices. After implying during the Pete Davidson relationship that she wanted to date other people, Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing Jack Greer.

Emily Ratajkowski s Complete Dating History: Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt, More

The 31-year-old model was seen grabbing on the PDA with the Iggy designer on December 21. Ratajkowski was photographed conversing with Greer outside her New York City apartment while sporting a puffy red coat, a black scarf, and jeans in pictures that were published by the Daily Mail one day later.

Another image showed the I Feel Pretty actress encircling the singer in a passionate kiss.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

After being hooked up by a mutual acquaintance, Us Weekly revealed in November that Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live star were dating. While Davidson ended his relationship with Kim Kardashian in August, The Gone Girls star Sebastian Bear-McClard had just recently separated from him in July.

A source exclusively revealed to Us on November 14 that Pete and Emily have been speaking for a few months and that, although their relationship is still in the very early stages, they both find each other to be quite attractive.

Pete enjoys how smart Emily is and how much she makes him laugh.

Later that month, the comedian went to Madison Square Garden to see a New York Knicks game with Ratajkowski.

Read More: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Quotations Regarding Adoptive Daughter Carly

The King of Staten Island actor and the author of My Body hasn’t made their relationship status known to the public, but a second insider told Us in November that they were having a great time and exploring their relationship’s potential.

The English native lip-synchronized to a TikTok sound shortly after the purported romance made headlines, indicating she was open to mingling. The video hinted that I would be hanging out with several men and several women as well. Everyone is attractive but in a unique way.

Chase Sui Wonders, the star of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, was pictured with Davidson earlier this month, which caused controversy. On December 15, the group went to a New York Rangers game with actress Rachel Sennott.

Read More: How I Overcame My “Anger” Toward Ryan, According to Teen Mom’s Maci

Emily Ratajkowski and Ex-Sebastian Bear-McClard‘s Photos With Son Sylvester

On her High Low podcast on Thursday, December 22, Ratajkowski disclosed that she had just recently downloaded a dating app.

She added, “I made the account a few days ago and I had a drink of wine and I was like, F kit. In fact, I felt defiant because so many people advised me against purchasing it.

The actress who steals and lies and shares a son Bear-McClard, 41, and Sylvester, 21 months, highlighted that she is a free, independent single woman who is investigating the internet dating environment because of this.