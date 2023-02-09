Bachelor Nation’s Chris Harrison and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Ups and Downs.

Best friends to hardly speaking. When Kaitlyn Bristowe entered Bachelor Nation, she quickly forged a close relationship with Chris Harrison, but their closeness has since deteriorated.

Bristowe said that their friendship was damaged as a result of her mentor role on Katie Thurston‘s 2021 season of The Bachelorette, which coincided with Harrison’s departure from the program, during a January 2023 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

They gave me the job and told me my job was to coach Katie, according to the Bachelor franchise, she said.

They said that I wouldn’t be taking Chris’ place. Then, a tonne of articles started to appear suggesting that Chris Harrison had been replaced with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

After receiving criticism for supporting contentious season 25 winner Rachel Kirkconnell, who made news for her racially insensitive past that February, Harrison was formally fired from his lengthy Bachelor franchise hosting position in June 2021.

Bristowe stated that she messaged Chris at least ten times without receiving a response and remembers feeling uneasy about the idea of accepting her friend’s job.

The Canadian native continued by saying that she sobbed uncontrollably after feeling as though her relationship with the television star had ended completely.

Shortly after the former contestant of Dancing With the Stars revealed their breakup, she reconnected with Harrison in an episode of his Most Dramatic Podcast Ever from February 2023.

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alum addressed Bristow’s allegations that she texted him roughly ten times after accepting the mentorship job throughout the broadcast.

He asserted that seven of [the texts] were sent only that day. I won’t read them to you, but it was one of those instances where she stumbled over a word and then realized she had misspoken. So, it’s not like you were bombarding me with texts asking me to call you again. Actually, only one type of idea emerged on that particular day.

Harrison said, “You said, Hey if you get a chance, contact me a week later [or] so.” Therefore, there was no ghosting.

The Texas native also highlighted that their change in friendship wasn’t brought on by resentment over Bristowe and Adams’ decision to join the team for season 17.

The fact that you and Tayshia were hosting the show had absolutely nothing to do with it. I was going through an unbelievable experience, so that had something to do with it. It has nothing to do with you or Tayshia, and I don’t mean that in a condescending way, he continued.

Following Harrison’s explanation, Bristowe acquiesced that she now completely understands why the game show host didn’t give her question top priority at the time.