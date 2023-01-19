Bachelorette’s DeAnna Pappas and Stephen’s Relationship: The Way They Were

There is a thorn in every rose. Following her two strikeouts on the ABC series, DeAnna Pappas‘ fans have been rooting for her relationship with Stephen Stagliano since day one of the Bachelorette.

When Pappas was vying for Brad Womack‘s affection in 2007, Bachelor Nation was first introduced to her. The former real estate agent was chosen to be the new Bachelorette for season 4, which aired in 2008 after the Bachelor decided to leave the show unmarried.

Pappas and Jesse Csincsak got engaged at the show’s finale, but they split up less than a year later. But after meeting Stephen through his twin brother Michael Stagliano, who made an appearance on season five of The Bachelorette, the former ABC star fell in love.

One year after the news of their engagement broke, the pair got married in October 2011. The couple, who have a daughter named Addison and a son named Austin, has long been outspoken about their dysfunctional family.

We’re doing fantastic considering that we pay hundreds of dollars for counseling! Pappas joked about the pair’s weekly counseling sessions with Us Weekly in September 2018. Not that we haven’t always been.

I’m way too outspoken for Stephen, and I don’t give grace enough, but those are things I’ve been working on, she admitted.

In honor of their seventh wedding anniversary, Pappas took a look back at her union a month later.

It’s not always simple to be married. In fact, it can be rather challenging at times. In a blog post from October 2018, she stated, “Stephen and I are devoted to one another and making our marriage work on a daily basis.” There is never a good policeman or a bad cop in our home because we strive very hard to parent together. To communicate, we aim to have facetime every day. We prioritize The Lord above anything else in our home. In whatever we do, we attempt to let Him lead the way.

Despite their issues, the presenter of the Flashbacks podcast observed two years later that she recognized Stephen as The One very early on in their relationship.

I distinctly recall entering #thebachelorette and believing I understood exactly what I desired in a partner. In June 2020, she commented on Instagram, “And then you came.” Walking right into my life to dismantle my defenses, soften my heart, strengthen me, demonstrate the reality of compassion and grace, and demonstrate what true love is meant to look like. I will always be grateful to you, my love. I appreciate your saving me. @stephenstag.

Pappas and Stephen appeared to be still going strong when they renewed their vows in October 2021, but they announced their separation in January 2023.

Stephen and I have made the decision to discontinue our relationship as a couple with the utmost sadness. The Bachelor Nation star said at the time via an Instagram statement, “We have been working hard for a long time both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to be separate. Addison and Austin are still our precious children, and we continue to adore them and raise them in faith.

