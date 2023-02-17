Paris Hilton: “Before I Met My Husband Carter, Anything Sexual Scared Me.”

A happy conclusion! Paris Hilton and Carter Reum wed in November 2021 after struggling with love for a while.

The first dance was a lovely moment, the Simple Life alum reflected on her October wedding through Instagram. I had Cinderella’s feelings. It was the night’s ideal Disney Princess moment.

Following the cancellation of her engagement to Chris Zylka a year earlier, Hilton started dating the co-founder of VEEV Spirits in November 2019.

She expressed her happiness to Us Weekly on February 2020. Right now is the happiest time of my life.

Reum not only won over the Stars Are Blind singer, but also her strict younger sister Nicky Hilton. The fashion designer also admitted to us that, although she believed the author of Shortcut Your Startup was really lovely, she can be difficult when it comes to her sibling’s romantic relationships. He is a good, wise, kind, and smart man.

Paris and Reumin got engaged in February 2021, and to mark the occasion, she shared a touching homage to her fiance. You don’t just know it when you meet your soul match. The author of Confessions of an Heiress stated on Instagram that you feel it. I agreed, agreeing forever. There is no one I’d prefer to spend all of my time with.

The former reality star discussed her desire to start a family with her soon-to-be husband on an edition of the Trend Reporter With Mara podcast just before the proposal. In January 2021, she said to anchor Mara Schiavocampo, “I think having a family and having kids is the purpose of life.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

” I haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet because I didn’t think anyone really deserved the love I gave them. But now that I’ve finally met someone who does, I can’t wait to take that next step.

Paris made jokes about the wedding being a three-day extravaganza during which she would be wearing a lot of dresses—probably 10—in the months leading up to their trip down the aisle. She confessed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2021, “I adore clothing changes.

World She was not a bridezilla at all, despite the fact that her wedding day attire may be characterized as high maintenance, according to Parisstar. Fans had the opportunity to verify her assessment.

During the 13-part Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love, the pair documented the days leading up to their wedding. The show premiered on November 11, 2021, the same day they said “I do.”

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

Never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebs, TV series, and more by subscribing to Us Weekly’s free daily newsletter!