Chelsea Handler Explains how Some “Behaviors” Made Things “Difficult” Split Jo Koy.!

Comedy couples? Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler have been friends for 20 years, but their romance began at the perfect time.

In a Dear Chelsea podcast episode from October 2021, Handler acknowledged that she may have harbored affection for Koy while he was a frequent guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea, Lately, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2014. However, she chose to keep those thoughts to herself.

Who cares, by the way, Are You There, Vodka? I’m Chelseaauthor, she said. See where we are right now. If I had such feelings earlier, I probably would have ruined it.

The host and Koy often engaged in heated arguments while they were coworkers on Chelsea Lately. Now, though, she is convinced that it was simply her inability to articulate how she truly felt about the stand-up comedian.

On the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021, Handler said to E! News, “In retrospect, that was my version of flirting.” I believe that was my currency since I was so out of touch with my own feelings.

He continues telling me I’ve been in love all along and didn’t realize it, so I’m simply choosing to believe that, she continued.

The native of New Jersey also thinks that her success with the Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combowriter is solely due to her decision to put her needs first.

I had to really dig deep and get my issues straightened out, and then all of a sudden I saw him through completely other lenses, she said in December 2021. I believe you have to be healthy to get well. I thought, “Wait a minute, that’s my guy.”

The author of My Horizontal Life encourages her followers to share her belief that finding love is achievable after falling in love with Koy.

Don’t change who you are or make yourself smaller to find the person you’re still yearning for. The Girls Behaving Badly alum advised patience and never accepting anything less than you deserve through Instagram in November 2021. Sometimes, the person you’re waiting for has been right in front of you the entire time.

However, Handler stated that the couple put their romance on hold before their first anniversary in July 2022.

Prior to beginning a relationship with hotelier Andr Balazs in 2011, Handler dated television executive Ted Harbert from 2006 to 2010.

Two years later, the two split up. In 2010, she was also connected to the musician 50 Cent. Joseph Herbert Jr. is a child that Koy and his ex-wife, Angelie King, share.