Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s GF Olivia Supports Him at AFC Wild Card Game.

College sweethearts! A long time before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow began dating Olivia Holzmacher.

The Ohio State University is where the football player first encountered Holzmacher. Although they both began their careers as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t begin dating until that year.

She joked in a caption from the field at Ohio Stadium in August 2017 that 10/10 was the best, with 1 being the finest.

They marked their first anniversary a year later.

In August 2018, she posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram with the comment “365 days xoxo.”

Burrow left OSU early that year and graduated. In order to play quarterback for the Tigers, he then enrolled at Louisiana State University.

He posted a sequence of images from his three years at OSU on Instagram in May 2018 along with the statement, “The first chapter was a fairly wonderful one. It’s time to start writing the next one now.

Despite the distance, the two remained close, and Holzmacher, who graduated from OSU in 2019, supported Burrow as he helped LSU win the national championship in January 2020. He was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL draught a few months later.

For you, a brand-new chapter begins tonight! She gushed at the time on social media. Thankful for the opportunity to have been by your side for the last three seasons, Joe. Along the road, I’ve had the best encounters and met the best individuals. I’m really enthused about what is ahead. You will have a once-in-a-lifetime night tonight.

Burrow made his Super Bowl debut in 2022, as the Bengals played in their first Big Game since 1988.

He told the press in February 2022, “Coming into this week, game prep, it just feels like another week.” It feels normal, despite the fact that we must undoubtedly avoid distractions because it’s the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Holzmacher encouraged him by sharing a photo from California days before the Super Bowl at SoFi stadium. (The Bengals suffered a defeat against the LA Rams.)

For a timeline of their relationship, scroll through: