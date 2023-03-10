Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s Ups and Downs Over the Years.

Off, then on, then off. Since it started in 2004, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s relationship has been a roller coaster.

While the Transformers star was only 18 years old, the former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith. Despite their close to the 13-year age gap, which was frequently noted by critics, Fox was smitten with the actor right once.

I had to persuade him that, in addition to being 18, I was a little bit more responsible, well-spoken, and had other things to contribute, she later told Elle magazine.

Initially engaged in November 2006, the couple called off their nuptials in February 2009. But by 2010, they were back together, and in June of that year, they were married at the Four Seasons on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Read More: After His Arrest and Their Separation, Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom 2 Shared a Mysterious Quote.

In September 2012, they had their first son, Noah. At the time, Fox posted on Facebook, “I am forever grateful to God for enabling me to know this sort of unlimited, pure love. We are humbled to have the opportunity to name ourselves the parents of this lovely soul.

Bodhi, their second child, was born in February 2014. But they made their breakup official just over a year later. In August 2015, the couple filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Us Weekly reported the New Girl alum’s third child’s pregnancy eight months later. Uslater finally admitted that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was the baby’s father after initially being cautious about it. Journey, their son, was born in August 2016.

Us had revealed the couple’s complete reconciliation two months prior, and in August 2019, Fox filed paperwork to have their divorce case in Los Angeles dismissed.

Read More: A Wonderful Off-Season! With His Wife and Children, Patrick Mahomes Spends Time Outside.

Yet Less than A Year Later, the Couple Split up Once More, This Time Seemingly Permanently.

The BH90210alum said on a podcast broadcast from May 2020 that they began to drift apart in late 2019 after Fox went for five weeks to film a movie. He remembered how far apart they felt when she left and came back.

Never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebs, TV series, and more by subscribing to Us Weekly’s free daily newsletter!