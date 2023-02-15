Surprise! Daniel Durant, Britt Stewart’s Partner for Season 31, Is a Boyfriend.

In and outside of the ballroom, partners! Watching Dancing With the Stars Daniel Durant, Britt Stewart‘s partner in the season 31 dance, is dating.

Couple Alert! Every ‘DWTS’ Pro and Celeb Who Found Lasting Love on the Show

Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day! On February 14, Durant, 33, captioned a picture of Stewart, 33, posing with her arms around him on Instagram.

As the duo made their social media debut, members of the DWTS family filled the comments area with expressions of encouragement.

I was right!

Congrats! Wayne Brady, a fellow contestant from Season 31, wrote while pro-Emma Slater added: Ahhhhh there it is!

Read More: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline.

A Guide to All the ‘DWTS’ Pros and Their Spouses

The CODA

While contending for the mirrorball trophy, the actor and the choreographer met. During their season, which began in September 2022, they finished in fifth place. The deaf Durant previously gushed to Us Weekly about Stewart’s aptitude for learning American Sign Language.

He stated in September 2022 that she is learning to sign but already knows how. Previously, my interpreter would be present at practice to translate for us, but now he disappears, which is good. She can relate to me.

She’s such a smart woman and she shows me her skills, and it’s wonderful, said The Switched at Birthalum of the professional dancer. She then gazed at me, and I had the impression that she could instruct me.

Stewart continued by expressing her excitement for the collaboration. She said at the time, “I love when I can have story, passion, and emotion, and Daniel is all of that and more.

Read More: Oops! Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Disrupts Super Bowl Interview by Dancing.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Darlings! See the Pros’ Babies

The native of Colorado posted a selfie with her new partner on Tuesday in honor of Valentine’s Day.

She captioned a video of her and Durant having fun with the hashtag @danieldurant, which was set to the tune of Montell Fish’s Fall in Love With You.

Pasha Pashkov added his two cents, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day, you two!”